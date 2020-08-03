Dog Helps Firefighters In Pulling Down Tree, Video Wins Internet | Watch

In a heartwarming incidence of altruism by an animal, a dog was spotted aiding firefighters. A video of the incident was later shared on Twitter by a page called ‘Back to nature’ and has created a buzz since then. The 14-second clip shows the moments when the passerby dog decided to help the workers in pulling down the tree.

'My rope, it's mine'

In the video, a team of firefighters could be seen pulling down a tree with the help of a rope. However, they soon realise that there is a doggo who has joined them in their operations. The clip ends by showing all of them pulling the tree in harmony. Since shared, the 'passerby dog’ has won everybody’s heart and video has been viewed over 66.5 thousand times.

Wonderful dog!

Through gritted teeth

"My rope... it's mine...." — Kevin Bryant (@Bosthedog) August 2, 2020

👍They are very intelligent and have senses to understand what is happening around 👌🐕 — 👵Singh is king 👑 (@TrollllSingh) August 2, 2020

I do like that doggie — BishBash Bosch (@bosch_bishbash) August 3, 2020

Way to go 👏👏 buddy. He better get a big treat after his hard work. I knew there was a reason why I love dogs 💕 — ColeNicol (@ColeNicol) August 3, 2020

In a similar incident, a member of the fluffy community won the internet by helping a blind man by removing a tree branch from his way. While taking to Twitter, CP Pune City shared a heartwarming video of a German Shepherd showing ‘humanity’ towards the blind man.

Shared on July 4, the short-clip shows a woman and her pooch crossing paths with a blind man. While the woman waved her hand in front of the blind man to see if he is actually disabled, the doggo, on the other hand, can be seen rushing back to remove the obstacle from the walking track. The dog at first jumps over the tree branch and walks away, however, after noticing the blind man, the pooch runs back and picks the bark of the tree from his mouth and places it on the side of the walking track.

