Good News: From Sudarsan Pattnaik Saluting Warriors, To Gandhi's Iconic Artwork And More

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence day, as people celebrated the nation's freedom with pride and joy across the nation with PM Modi's inspiring speech at the Red Fort that marked the day's beginning, here's a positive wrap to the "encouraging" events from the day.

UAE teacher gifts 'iconic' Mahatma Gandhi's portrait made out of 5,000 recycled buttons

In an iconic display of gratitude and unconditional love for her motherland, a Sharjah-based art teacher designed a massive 40cm by 30cm portrait of India’s freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi using over 5,000 recycled buttons to observe India’s 74th Independence Day. In a post shared on Facebook on her personal account, Rashida Adil can be seen unveiling the legendary work of art that she had been toiling over for the last 3 months to present on the occasion of Independence Day to her beloved home country India. Clad in the tricolour from the Indian national flag, Rashida, along with a co-teacher and Sharjah Indian Association president EP Johnson visited the Consul General of India (CGI) in Dubai, Aman Puri and dedicated the framed “masterpiece” to India.

Independence Day 2020: Amul wishes 'Swadtantra Divas' with a creative doodle

India’s dairy cooperative Amul has taken to Twitter to wish the country Independence Day in its own unique way as the iconic girl on its package was seen saluting the Indian flag while donning a mask and gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the remarkable creative, Amul won hearts of many as it proudly wished everyone “Swadtantra divas” with its tricolor doodle. A drawing of an army officer can be seen on the creative, in the uniform, saluting the flag with pride. “Amul, Taste of Freedom”, read the tagline of the brand. The texts were emblazoned in saffron and green.

Sudarsan Pattnaik salutes warriors with a stunning sand art

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated the 74th Independence Day with his vibrant and inspiring sand sculpture. His artwork created on Puri Beach, Odisha, paid tribute to the ‘warriors’ fighting day and night to keep the country safe. Titled 'Salute to all warriors', it not only threw the spotlight on the contributions of the soldiers, but also on all the essential workers who continue to serve the nation amid pandemic.

Sharing a photograph of his creation on Twitter, Pattnaik wished ‘Happy Independence Day’ to his fellow Indians. In the photograph, his multicoloured sand sculpture could be seen amid a background of sea waves. The sculpture, which features members of the Indian Armed Forces on the left also has medics on the right hand. Along with the health care workers, are other essential workers who did not give up on their duty despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the sculpture also has a tricolour strip bringing everything together.

Happy #IndependenceDay . My SandArt with message Salute to all warriors at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Aw3xGwK0gE — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 15, 2020

Assam's 'Padman' distributes 10,000 sanitary napkins on 74th Independence Day

Arunachalam Muruganantham, popularly known as the 'Padman' has worked tirelessly to produce low-cost sanitary napkins and has been lauded globally for his initiative. However, the tale of a young doctor- fondly called as the 'Padman of Assam' is equally inspiring. Working on a mission to spread awareness among the rural population on menstrual hygiene, so far Dr Kumar Pinku Pratim has distributed lakhs of sanitary pads across the state. Taking the mission forward on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the young doctor distributed 10,000 sanitary pads in Morigaon district, which is also his hometown.

Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie awarded 'Commendation Cards'

Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards' on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations. Commendations Cards are given to dogs for good performance while performing their duty. In a bid to increase the operational capabilities of its troops, the Indian Army, in December last year developed an audio-video surveillance system integrated with a protective bulletproof jacket, which can be mounted stealthily on the Army dogs to receive information about location and strength of enemy from a safe distance.

Equipped with the gadget, the Army dogs can spy on the enemy location from close quarters. The camera and transmitter send the information on the receiver that can be at a safe distance up to one-km from the enemy location.

The Silent Warriors" as the Army dog unit is fondly called have indeed proven to be an asset for the security forces. They are truly the warriors India needs to stay safe.

