Good News: From Kind Gestures To Unbelievable Achievements, 5 Inspiring Stories To Read

With COVID-19 pandemic taking toll on the lives of people and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, many people have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes.

Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Visually impaired woman cracks UPSC

In a story of handwork and persistence, a 25-year-old visually impaired girl has beaten all the odds to become an IAS officer. Purana Sunthari, who hails from Madurai in Tamil Nadu secured 286th All India Rank. Her inspirational story is now doing rounds of the internet with praises showering upon her from all corners of the country.

25yr old visually impaired Purana Sunthari from TN beat the odds and cracked the UPSC exam. Since audio study material was hard to find, her parents and friends helped her in reading & converting books to audio so she could become an IAS officer. Never stop chasing your dreams. pic.twitter.com/3icQ6nPJPo — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2020

READ: Visually Impaired Woman From Tamil Nadu Cracks UPSC Exam, Mohammad Kaif Reveals How

Bridger Walker posts new challenge to promote kindness

Bridger Walker, a six old boy, became the pinnacle of bravery by saving his little sister from a dog and in turn, suffering from severe injuries that caused him over 90 stitches have again hit the headlines on social media. In a video shared by his aunt Nikki Walker on Instagram, the Walker family posted #TheBridgerChallenge.

The challenge includes donating blood, sending a card or letter to someone, paying for someone’s medicines, or even helping your little sister clean her room, among several other good deeds. More than two minutes long video will inspire you to take part in the challenge and the idea of little Bridger will make you smile.

READ: Bridger Walker, Boy Who Saved His Little Sister, Posts New Challenge To Promote Kindness

Chandigarh NGO sets up mobile library

A Chandigarh based Non-Governmental Organization has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among needy students. This great deed is started by Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO Open Eye Foundation. He had started collecting books from various places to help the students who cannot afford books amid the financial setback due to coronavirus.

Punjab: Sandeep Kumar from Mohali runs a mobile library & provides books/study material to children living in slums; says, “I was a teacher at a school, but then I realised students don't have basic things, such as pencils & notebooks. That's when I decided to help them this way" pic.twitter.com/LTNnX2Hhg3 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

READ: Good News: Chandigarh NGO Sets Up Mobile Library In Minivan; Netizens Laud 'real Thinker'

Dubai crown prince keeps SUV aside after doves nest on it

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently earned praises after he refused to use his Mercedes SUV as he spotted a bird’s nest on it. While taking to Instagram, the crown prince shared the video of the new chicks that hatched from the eggs.

The Crown Prince reportedly told his staff to stay away from the area so that the birds do not get disturbed. Fazza already has a reputation as an environmentalist and is also believed to be a nature lover. His recent decision to cordon off his SUV just to keep the birds safe further boosted his reputation as an animal lover.

READ: Dubai Crown Prince Keeps SUV Aside After Doves Nest On It; Shares Heartwarming Video

Hyderabad zoo celebrates World Elephant Day

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad arranged a ‘special feast’ for the tuskers. Taking to Twitter, the zoo authorities shared a series of images, in which elephants could be seen enjoying a scrumptious buffet. According to reports, the items on the buffet included a cake made with ragi and rice along with fruits, vegetables, sprouts and corn.

While all the items were laid out in front of the giant tuskers, they were also treated with their all-time favourite food items such as sugar can, pineapple, jaggery, coconut and green grass. As per reports, the special cakes were prepared by the animal keepers and caretakers of the elephants.

READ: Hyderabad Zoological Park Celebrates World Elephant Day With Special Ragi Cakes; See Pics



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.