Good News: Policewoman Saves Wheelchair-bound Man; Girl Takes 'cat Class'; Man Wins $200k

With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. While the coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

93-year-old granny grooves to tune of ‘Aankh Marey’

A 93-yar-old granny from Kolkata has set the internet on fire with her dancing skills. Her dance video on the Aankh Marey from the film Simmba has now gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms. In the video, the granny can be seen dancing to the tunes of the Ranveer Singh song. The video was initially posted back on August 10, 2020, and has garnered over 4.2k reacts and 4.5k shares on Facebook. Check it out below -

Man wins $200,00 while waiting for mom at store

An American man’s luck suddenly shined upon him as he won an unbelievable amount of money while waiting for his mother at a grocery store. Herbert Scruggs, who accompanied his mother for shopping bought a lottery scratch card out of boredom. However, it turned out to be the biggest win in his life after it won him $200,000.

Video of little girl teaching her cats

An adorable video of a little girl teaching a class of unique students has gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen holding a piece of chalk and addressing two cats sitting on little plastic chairs as she scribbles something on the board behind her. Amazingly the cats in the video seem to be engrossed in the ‘lesson’ and sit eerily similar to humans with their front paws on the table in front of them. The table also appears to have some blank paper and pencils for the cats to 'take notes' during their class.

Cat Class pic.twitter.com/StmsqHLnZH — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 13, 2020

Policewoman Saves Wheelchair-bound Man From Train

In a heroic incident that took place in the United States, a policewoman saved a wheelchair-bound man from getting hit by a train after he got stuck on a railroad track. The police officer named Erika Urrea, who is deputed in the California state is now being hailed online for her heroism. The 45-second clip of the incident is going viral on various social media platforms, including YouTube. The video shared on YouTube has garnered more than 4,71,000 views and over 1,000 upvotes since being shared on August 12.

Great-great-great grandmother celebrates 100th birthday

A woman from North Carolina, US, who has lived to see 173 descendants, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Julia Lee Kelley, who was born in 1920, has lived through six generations of the family. The centenarian has 5 children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren and one great great-great-grandchild. Each year, her family holds an annual reunion around this time. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, it was turned into a drive-thru celebration at her care centre.

(GSN) A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday with six generations of family members present. Julia Lee Kelley lived to see 173 descendants: five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren, 49 great great grandchildren, and 1 great great great grandchild. pic.twitter.com/Zc8Lwuu0tV — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) August 12, 2020

Bear cubs dragged away by ‘momma’

In another event of a house raid, a bear cub and his mother entered the deck of a North Carolina home. A video of the incident shows the duo climbing inside, searching the house for food and eventually making their way back into the forest.

In the video, the bear cub could be seen knocking and trying to open a glass door so as to get inside. As the clip progresses, a fully grown female bear could be seen entering the building after climbing the 12-foot deck. The bear, probably his mother, then picks the cub up from ear and tries to leave the place, despite resistance. In the concluding part of the clip, the duo could be seen making their way to the forest after ‘making a mess’ of an inflated pool and the whole place.

