Good News: From Tiranga Car Rally To Tips On Happiness, Read Cheerful Stories

Here's the day's wrap update on all the positive events after India celebrated the 74th Independence Day in full fervour, showcasing the spirit of patriotism "to fight" the COVID-19 crisis. While the news updates on the occasion of August 15 managed to dismiss the gloom-and-doom driven environment spread by the rising death toll and hardships during the pandemic, here's today's stories that have an encouraging impact.

Man depicts struggle of gathering clutter on dustpan through a hilarious video | Watch

A creative footage of a man depicting the everyday struggles and challenges of assembling the residue clutter in the dustpan post a dedicated brooming session in the coronavirus pandemic has won the internet. In a nearly 2 minutes clip shared by the content creator ‘LMNOP’, an ‘immature man’ (hashtagged as #Jhaadu wala) can be seen sweeping the floor of his home, however, in the end, is stranded and baffled by the complexity of smoothly gathering the litter onboard the blue coloured pan. While it’s the art most expert cleaners ace, the man attempts a technique, thought of, and even exercised by most who have recently picked up the broom either due to the threats hurled by the mother in the household or as a victim of circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elephant contingent seen marching with complete discipline; Watch

On August 15, Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda posted a majestic video of elephants which is doing the rounds on social media. The video shows a group of elephants marching in complete discipline. Nanda remarked that the elephants were not ordinary, but African elephants and they would win 1st prize in any marching contest. The 14 seconds short clip begins with a queue of elephants who are walking in the same direction in complete discipline, one behind the other.

Harsh Goenka shares tips for happiness, netizens participate in ‘healthy discussion’

While everyone deserves to be happy, amid the COVID-19 pandemic the circumstances might not be in favour leaving many confused and wondering where to begin. In a similar context, an inspiring post on Twitter about tips to invite “happiness” in one’s life has sparked a healthy discussion on the internet. Shared by RPG enterprises chairman, Harsh Goenka on August 15, the post highlights the need to live in the “now” and becoming more solution oriented in order to feel comfort in the living. With over 1k likes, the tweet is now making rounds on the internet, encouraging many and uplifting the spirits of several others online.

'Tiranga Car Rally' organised in Canada to celebrate Independence Day | Watch

A footage of a ‘Tiranga Car Rally’ organized from Surrey to Vancouver in Canada by the Non-resident Indians to demonstrate deep-rooted love for India and the patriotic spirit on the occasion of 74th Independence Day has won hearts on the internet. Shared on Twitter by ANI, the nearly 2 minutes footage depicts over 200 cars donning Indian and Canadian flags and blaring patriotic tunes as they commence the spectacular and eye-catching demonstration from the Radio India (York Business Center) Surrey. Organized by 'Gurukul Canada' and 'Friends of India-Canada', the automobile rally involved the enthusiastic overseas Indians participating in the celebration of the world’s largest democracy.

Video of two bold eagles performing aerial acrobatics leaves netizens stunned; Watch

A video of two eagles playfully performing the art of ‘Aerial acrobatics’ is doing rounds on social media. Always known for being fierce, this video of these bald eagles has left netizens absolutely stunned. Uploaded on August 15 by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video captures what netizen’s have called ‘Nature’s circus’.The 7 seconds short video clip shows two eagles twirling in the sky. The eagles can be seen holding each other with their strong paws and turning upside down. The ability of the eagles to stay in the air and keep flying even when upside down astounded the netizens. The short video depicting the ‘super stunt’ has invited 7.5K likes.

