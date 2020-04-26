Good News: Penguins 'jump In Joy' & Italians Mark Liberation Day With 'Bella Ciao'

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, while the global death toll continues to spike, some positive news can have an encouraging effect on the mood. Among several perpetually devastating, emotional and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide, here's the compilation of the 5 good news that ranges from the owl delivering mail like in the Harry Potter series, to penguins released into the wild after they lost way on their migratory journey.

'Its Hedwig', Owl delivering mail reminds of 'Harry Potter'

A video of an owl delivering mail has left netizens recalling the famous scene from fantasy film 'Harry Potter'. The video shared earlier on Twitter shows a woman approaching the window with an owl sitting with a letter outside. The woman then opens the window and tries to pull the well-decorated letter tucked inside the bird’s beak. The owl initially seems hesitant, however, it eventually releases it.

New Air courier Service😊 pic.twitter.com/qaeTOKkruP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

Dog excited meeting best friend after a month

A video of the moment of reunion was created when a pooch reunited with his best friend after a month. In the heartwarming incident, a dog spots her bestie coming from the opposite side while on a walk with the owner and bursts into excitement. The dog turns around to bark at the owner indicating her to walk faster as well as at the other dog to make her presence felt. After leaping around a few times, she finally reaches her friend.

Penguins 'jump in joy' after released in the sea

A heart-warming video of a group of penguins released into the wild after they lost way on their migratory journey is gouing viral on social media. The video shows the penguins who were rescued in Argentina and then were released back on the beach of San Clemente after they were found stranded on the shores.

Von voyage👍



Magellanic penguins were released back into the wild on the beaches of San Clemente after they were found stranded during their migratory journey.



And their happiness at being with wild again....



VC- ABC News pic.twitter.com/gMnHfVJx7N — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

Italians sing 'Bella Ciao'

Italians sing Bella Ciao, the famous song for resistance, to mark the 75th anniversary of their Liberation Day on April 25. From people singing to playing instruments, the 14-second clip showed people in an unidentified neighbourhood come out in their balconies to celebrate the fall of the Nazi regime in World War II.

Read: Good News: From Trump's 'disinfectant' Anecdote To 'pillow Challenge', Netizens Are Amused

Read: Good News: Tree Climber Distributes Free Water And Food To Cops In Kerala Amid COVID-19

Bengal woman creates 'Patachitra' on COVID-19

A video of an artist from Pingla, West Bengal, is inspiring many on the internet for her recognizable role in a creative expression of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, that accumulated over a near thousand likes and 1.6k shares, the woman portrays several illustrations related to coronavirus that she painted on the canvas, while she sings a song pointing to each.

Read: US: Oregon Gets Doses Of Good News In Battling Coronavirus

Read: Good News: Five Stories To Lighten Up The Mood Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.