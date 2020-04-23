Good News: Tree Climber Distributes Free Water And Food To Cops In Kerala Amid COVID-19

A coconut tree climber in the Indian state of Kerala has been distributing free water and food to cops who are risking their lives at the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Gireesh from Kalavoor has been riding on his two-wheeler daily to give free food and drinks to the police officers on duty across his town since the lockdown began in India. The coconut tree climber is one of the many heroes across the world, who are winning the hearts of people at the time of the current crisis.

Sub-inspector Tolson Joseph told ANI that he has been seeing this man travelling around on his two-wheeler distributing foods and water to cops on duty. Constable Reshmi while talking to the media said that Gireesh has been distributing foods and bananas from his limited income to cops who are on duty in this hot weather and she praised him for his kind gesture. Another constable praised Gireesh for his help and said it is of great help as they are carrying out their duties at a time when no shops are open due to the lockdown.

Kerala: Gireesh, a coconut tree climber in Kalavoor, Alappuzha provides food&water to Police personnel since #CoronavirusLockdown began. He says,"From my small earning, I'm spending a part for Police who are serving us.I don't earn much,so I give them banana or a bottle of soda." pic.twitter.com/7JxpYvQUoT — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Coronavirus in India

The coronavirus lockdown in India began on March 25 for a 21 day period, which was later extended for another two-weeks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, until May 3. The positivity rate and doubling rate in India have remained relatively low compared to other major countries in the world. India has so far recorded over 21,700 cases and 686 deaths.

(Image Credit: ANI)



