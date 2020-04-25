Good News: Five Stories To Lighten Up The Mood Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the danger of coronavirus pandemic looming large the world, people are leaving no stones unturned to cheer up and encourage others to battle the pandemic. Amid all the chaos and destruction, here are stories of people who are building up bars for rodents, teaching their grannies to dance, or simply sharing hilarious memes.

Woman creates bar for squirrel

A woman from Los Angeles, US has built a bar for the squirrel in her backyard during the lockdown and the cute gesture is winning hearts on the internet. Agnes Lindström shared the video on Instagram with a caption, “he loves my bar” in which a squirrel can be seen lurking in the backyard, but soon spots the bar establishment and sits on the stool to enjoy a few drinks.

Grandma grooves on peppy number

A video of granny grooving on a peppy song has broken the internet. TikTok user @d.agonzalez shared a video in which her sister seems to be teaching their grandmother to dance on a trending song and the granny aces it in her own way. The TikTok user named Davi has shared numerous videos of her Puerto Rican grandmother on the video-sharing platform. In the tutorial video, the granny imitates the steps of peppy number Pew Pew Pew by Auntie Hammy. The video has garnered a whopping 70 million views and over 8.3 million likes.

Netizens share hilarious memes

Right from a movie dialogue to any individual; there are memes on almost everything possible. Here are the top memes of the week that were most shared on various social media handles on the internet.

Monisha beta we're dating bolo, humari setting ho gayi hai is too middle class 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 23, 2020

Chimpanzee imitates doctor

Chimpanzees are known to be highly intelligent species and have often been documented imitating human behaviour. Recently, a short clip of a chimp impersonating a doctor surfaced on Twitter leaving everybody amused. The ten-second clip shows the animal wearing a stethoscope and checking a man so as to detect his illness. The video further shows a man murmuring some gibberish into the chimpanzee's ears to which the latter responds.

Presence of this Doctor can be beginning of the end of your cure😎 pic.twitter.com/dJ700br94b — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

Bakers share failure stories to encourage girl

A tweet by Shannon Hale, an acclaimed author and a mother of four has gone viral on the internet after she asked netizens to share stories of when their cooking went wrong as her 9-year-old was heartbroken for “messing it up”. Not satisfied with the dish, Hale said on Twitter that her daughter was “in tears” and gave up on her dream of being a baker, but she wanted to let her young girl know that “mistakes happen”. And not being able to bake proficiently like an expert once, does not mean she cannot be a baker, Hale said. She then asked bakers from across the world to share a story to inspire her kid to try again, and explain to her that even experts made mistakes and it was a major learning experience. The bakers worldwide perched on Hale’s post and asked her to tell her daughter that “the only way to teach yourself to bake is to mess up along the way”.

My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up? — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 19, 2020

