Good News: From Trump's 'disinfectant' Anecdote To 'pillow Challenge', Netizens Are Amused

With the threat of Coronavirus pandemic looming large over the world, the news is filled with stories of death and destruction. However, on the flip side, the internet is filled with heartwarming stories of generosity. Also, there are hilarious stories which will definitely tickle your funny bones. From Donald Trump to Maya Sarabhai here are stories about people that will amuse you.

'Lysol'

Ever since the President of the United States of America stated that injecting disinfectants and the exposure of ultraviolet rays can help people fight the novel Coronavirus, a lot of people including doctors, celebrities, and epidemiologists reacted to his statement in an alarming way. Soon after Trump's statement, a lot of doctors and other officials took to Twitter to warn everyone that the injection of disinfectants can be injurious to their health. In addition to them, Twitterati also did not hold back from putting forth their opinion about the same, but in a rather unique way. Words like 'Tide pods', 'Lysol', and 'Clorox' started trending on Twitter with a number of memes flooding on social media regarding Trump's latest solution to Coronavirus' treatment.

Please don't eat tide pods or inject yourself with any kind of disinfectant.



If you do need help with #COVID19 issues, we have lots of resources at https://t.co/C4x8jjWL0x



Just don't make a bad situation worse. — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) April 23, 2020

Read: Latest Solution To "Trump" Coronavirus Goes Viral, Sparks Memes Around 'tide Pods'

Phoebe's triplet on TikTok

Alexandria Cimoch along with her siblings played Phoebe's triplets on FRIENDS. She recently joined TikTok and went viral after she shared that she was one of the baby triplets on FRIENDS. She played the part in the sixth season for the episode titled The One With Joey's Porsche. The siblings were later replaced as the triplets grew up. Alexandria recently joined TikTok and fans cannot keep calm.

Elephant rescued

An elephant was rescued from a well at the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka. According to Indian Forest Service officer Yedukondalu V, the male elephant fell into the well in Hoogyam and was rescued with the help of villagers, police, media, and forest frontline staff. Yedukondalu shared the video from his Twitter handle on April 23 thanking everyone present at the scene for cooperation.

Rescued the male elephant fallen into agricultural well in Hoogyam ,MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.Thanks to villagers ,police ,media and forest frontline staff for cooperating.

⁦@aranya_kfd⁩ ⁦@moefcc⁩ ⁦@wti_org_india⁩ ⁦@RandeepHooda⁩ ⁦⁦@CentralIfs⁩ pic.twitter.com/BQLVTwbuZH — Yedukondalu V IFS (@ifs_yedukondalu) April 23, 2020

'Pillow Challenge'

New trends and challenges are not an uncommon sight on social media. The latest challenge that's going viral on the internet is the 'Pillow Challenge' which is being aced by celebrities like Halle Berry and Neha Kakkar.

Read: Good News: 'Friendly Spiderman' Helps The Elderly In Turkey Amid Lockdown; Read More

Read: Halle Berry, Neha Kakkar, Anne Hathaway Take The Pillow Challenge And Nail It; Watch

Tinder describes dating in hilarious way

After Mumbai police and Zomato, it is Tinder which has become the latest organisation to share a Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai meme. The sitcom, Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai was recently relaunched amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to stem coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Good News: 'Friendly Spiderman' Helps The Elderly In Turkey Amid Lockdown; Read More

The comedy show features posh urbanized Maya Sarabhai who keeps taking a dig at her middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha. One of the highlights of the show is Maya defining everything that Monisha says in her own ‘sophisticated way’ which often ended up with the popular catchphrase, ‘its so middle class.'

Monisha beta we're dating bolo, humari setting ho gayi hai is too middle class 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 23, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.