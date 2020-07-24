Good News: From Incredible Animal Videos To Stunning Sun-like Star, Read 5 Amazing Stories

With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. While the coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

Puppy trying to eat sunshine

A Twitter user recently shared a video of his puppy dog facing the sun for the first time and trying to eat it. On June 21, 2020, Stefan Bertin took to his official Twitter handle to post a video of his adorable little puppy, Toni, who is all of eight weeks old. He recorded Toni’s reaction to when he was introduced to sunlight for the first time. The little puppy thought that it is a food item and was trying to eat it.

Toni discovered sunshine today. And then she tried to eat it. There’s a metaphor in there somewhere pic.twitter.com/njPKxUZhTl — stefan • (@stefanbertin) July 20, 2020

READ: This Adorable Video Of Puppy Trying To 'eat The Sunshine' Has Taken The Internet By Storm

Video of almost 17 million years old sun-like star

Recently, the European Southern Observatory reported that a sun-like star has been found by researchers, called TYC 8998-760-1. Scientists believe that the Sun is just 17 million years old. The researchers are describing this newly found sun as a 'younger version of the sun'. This new star is located far away from the Earth. It is situated approximately around 300 light-years away, in the Southern constellation of Musca.

Watch the story of the first ever image of a multi-planet system around a Sun-like star, as captured by the ESO's VLT #ESOCastLight #BiteSizedAstronomy #4K #UHD pic.twitter.com/VG8DRmUJy0 — ESO (@ESO) July 22, 2020

READ: Astronomers Capture Video Of Almost 17 Million Years Old Sun-like Star; Watch

Black panther and leopard-spotted ‘chilling’

Pictures of a black panther and leopard chilling together in a forest in Karnataka are going viral. The Instagram bio of Mithun H, the photographer who clicked the picture, says that he has worked on The Real Black Panther with Nat Geo Wild. He revealed in the caption that Black Panther and Leopard are tagged as 'the Eternal Couple'. The duo is named Saaya and Cleopatra. He further revealed that they have been together for 4 years now and stated that it is a 'sight to behold' when the two of them are seen together.

READ: Black Panther & Leopard Spotted 'chilling' In Karnataka's Kabini, Pictures Go Viral

‘Elephant doing yoga’

Watch this elephant video from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium where elephants Connie and Hank are seen performing 'Elephant Yoga'. The official handle of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared the video on their social media. In the video, a trainer is seen instructing elephants Connie and Hank to perform a certain exercise. When the elephant is done with a certain exercise they get a treat.

READ: Heard Of Elephant Yoga? Video Of Elephants Hank And Connie Win Hearts, Watch

Crystal-like structure in Tetragonula Bees’ spiralling hives

In breakthrough research, scientists have found that Tetragonula honeybees create artistic beehives that have complex spirals, bullseyes, terrace-shaped combs, and other amazing structures. In a study published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface, researchers detected unique beehives with abstract shapes that resemble the molecular 3D arrangement of crystals. The findings affirm that the honeybees adopted a “mathematical blueprint” that adhered to the laws of physics and constructed one of a kind hives like humans.

READ: Scientist Discover Artistic Crystal-like Structure In Tetragonula Bees' Spiraling Hives



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.