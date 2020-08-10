Good News: From Photo-bomber Cat To Bartender Dad; Stories That Spread Joy

As the world entered the eighth month of the year, horrific blasts pushed everyone in shock. With aeroplane crashes, explosions, and heatwaves, netizens are now reckoning that ‘every day in 2020 is a disaster'. In contrast, there are many who are leaving no stone unturned to spread joy.

With people trying to find ‘ gloom in the doom’, the search for “good news” has also surged in the past days. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that will instantly lift up your spirits. Right from Africans recreating Bollywood songs to a politician apologising for being photobombed by a cat, here are top positive stories from the day.

African boys recreate Kal Ho Na Ho title track

Nikhil Advani directed film Kal Ho Naa Ho, which released in 2003 is one of the highly-lauded films in Indian cinema. Recently, a video of African boys crooning to the title track of KHNH went viral on social media, leaving many stumped. Photographer Varinder Chawla recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of three African boys singing the evergreen chartbuster title song of Kal Ho Na Ho. A video clip of the boys singing the title track of the Saif Ali Khan starrer started making the rounds on the internet. In the video shared by Chawla, the boys gave the song a perfect melody in their style.

Bartender dad wins internet

A video of a bartender father has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, a father can be seen ruling the kitchen counter with his bartender moves while he serves some milk to a toddler. The video has received great response from the audience as they are loving the combination of style and speed put forth by the talented father.

In the video, a man dressed in a proper bartender uniform can be seen serving his little baby some milk in a unique style. He can also be seen using a few bartender equipments like a measuring cup and spoon to get the toddler’s drink right.

When Dad is a bartender 🍼🍸 pic.twitter.com/n4IheBG3V0 — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) August 9, 2020

Scottish politician apologises for cat's tail

Scottish Politician John Nicolson’s cat Rojo recently photobombed one of his virtual meetings and netizens can’t get enough of the adorable cat. Nicolson was speaking about the advantages of putting subtitles on children’s television during a committee discussion when his cat suddenly interrupted him by jumping in front of the camera, waving its tail.

An MP's cat Rojo made a hilarious appearance at his Zoom meeting today when he blocked the camera with his bushy tail. J. Nicolson, MP for Ochil had been taking part in the Digital, Culture, Media&Sport Committee when Rojo sauntered past the screen with his striped tail on show. pic.twitter.com/8R6RyrPo86 — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) July 14, 2020

Smriti Irani's relatable 2020 meme wins internet

Gloomed by the course of 2020 like hundreds of others, Union minister Smriti Irani on August 10 took to social media to share a meme of the devastating year. Irani, who is known to connect with her followers through memes, quotes and other things, has yet again found so many people commenting 'so relatable' on her latest post.

Read: Good News: From Pet Reunions To Nigerian Boy's Dance; Here Are Some Positive Stories

Therapy dog spreads joy

A dog named Buddy Gill who is said to be 'gainfully employed' is winning hearts all over the internet for his mission to make people smile. Netizens are not only impressed by the dog, but are in complete awe as his heartwarming pictures and videos go viral on social media. The golden retriever is on a special mission of making patients smile at the centre. Not only is he helping cancer patients, but he is spreading smiles all over New York.

Read: Smriti Irani's Relatable 2020 Meme Wins Internet, Netizens Laud 'iconic Sense Of Humour'

Read: Viral: African Boys' Rendition Of 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Title Track Leaves Netizens Impressed

Read: Scottish Politician Apologises After His Cat Interrupts Zoom Meeting With Its Tail | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.