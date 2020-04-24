Halle Berry, Neha Kakkar, Anne Hathaway Take The Pillow Challenge And Nail It; Watch

New trends and challenges are not an uncommon sight on social media. The latest challenge that's going viral on the internet is the 'Pillow Challenge' which is being aced by celebrities like Halle Berry and Neha Kakkar. Not only them, but the Pillow Challenge has also been becoming a common sight amongst many social media influencers who are talking it up to flaunt their 'glamming up for the bedtime' during the ongoing COVID-19 phase.

The Pillow Challenge started as a wildfire on social media when several social media users started dressing up with pillows which they turned into a puffy and stylish attire using belts or ribbons. It seems like the Pillow Challenge has hit many celebrities too. These celebrities are sharing their pictures on social media wearing these pillows as attires. Here are all the celebs who took up the challenge.

Also Read: Michael Jackson Wanted To Date Halle Berry, Claims Singer Babyface

Also Read: Halle Berry Aces The Pillow Challenge In All Black Look, See Pics

Celebs who aced the pillow challenge effortlessly

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is one such celebrity who stunned the netizens by taking up this challenge as she shared a picture of herself wearing a black pillow. Halle Berry gave the whole look an extremely stylish feel as she paired it with glares, heels and a belt of the same colour. Halle Berry also opted for a hat as she took up the challenge. Check out Halle Berry's look.

Also Read: Halle Berry Claps Back At Trolls Who Slammed Her For Letting Son Walk Around In Heels

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar who enjoys a massive social media fan-following nailed this challenge by donning three pillows. Neha Kakkar's pillow challenge video was also viewed 5 million times on social media. The video has Neha Kakkar donning a green, white and a blue decorated pillow along with belts. Check out Neha Kakkar's video.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway gave a quirky twist to the challenge as she dressed up as her character from Princess Diaries. Anne Hathaway shared a picture on her social media wherein she can be seen donning a blue and white pillow. The highlight of Anne Hathaway's look was her lovely butterfly wings.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.