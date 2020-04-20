Good News: 'Friendly Spiderman' Helps The Elderly In Turkey Amid Lockdown; Read More

With the threat of Coronavirus pandemic looming large over the world, the news is filled with stories of death and destruction. However, on the flip side, the internet is filled with heartwarming stories of generosity and kindness. From ‘spiderman’ helping the elderly in Tukey to a customer financially aiding his favourite shop amid the recession in the US, the world is coming together with a spirit to defeat the COVID-19.

'Superhero' aids elderly

According to reports, its been a few days since Burak Soylu took to streets, driving around Turkey in his fancy beetle car. Soylu, dressed in a spiderman costume, reportedly buys milk and groceries for elderly and delivers it at their footsteps. When he was asked about the reason behind the social service, he said that it was his "superpower to do good for the neighbourhood."The 'Friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' has captured the attention of netizens who are now showering him with plaudits.

In Turkey, a man named Burak Soylu has been going around dressed like Spiderman.



He drives around in a Beetle, buys milk and groceries for the elderly, and delivers it to their doorsteps.



When he was asked why, he said "My superpower is doing good for the neighborhood." pic.twitter.com/KAYm3hyPyb — Goodable (@Goodable) April 17, 2020

Animal, Birds roam freely

Taslima Nasreen, a Bangladeshi writer and activist shared multiple pictures of animals and birds roaming freely on the streets of various cities across the globe. The pictures have garnered more than 370 likes on Twitter and over 30 users have retweeted it. Pictures and videos showing civet, deers, elephants, Kashmiri goats and other animals taking the streets in different parts of the world had been doing the rounds on social media for a long time now.

I like when animals take over our cities. pic.twitter.com/2Gbt5xP9sx — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 20, 2020

Trapped leopard rescued

Pictures and videos of leopard trapped inside a well were being widely circulated on social media on April 19. The video was reportedly from Madhya Pradesh, where the big cat fell inside a well and was struggling to come out on its own. A short clip was also shared by veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who informed his followers that the video of the leopard is from Kherai Village of Raghogarh in Madhya Pradesh, where the incident took place. Later, it was rescued. Indian Forest Services officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi shared pictures from the resue operation on social media. According to Tripathi, the rescue was done using a ladder, which was lowered into the well and tied using a rope. The leopard supposedly climbed out of the well and went into the jungle.

Video of Panther in Kherai Village of Raghogarh. pic.twitter.com/3MWiWyoDuk — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 19, 2020

#Creativity at its best..



A great leopard #Rescue in Aaron range of Guna #forest division of MP.

A wooden ladder was tied along the wall and leopard climbed after few minutes and gone to the jungle.@rameshpandeyifs@dipika_bajpai @htTweets @IndiaToday @NatGeoIndia@JohnOberg pic.twitter.com/lGby2p1yld — Ravindra Mani Tripathi (@ravindramtripa1) April 19, 2020

Dolphins participate in ocean Olympics

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of dolphins performing acrobatics, which he dubbed as 'Ocean Olympics'. Susanta Nanda shared the video on the morning of April 20 and it has since garnered more than 6,200 views on Twitter. In the video, the dolphins can be seen jumping out of the ocean, rotating in the air before landing back into the waters comfortably. Around seven dolphins are visible in the 22-second long video that was shared by Susanta.

Tokyo Olympics postponed.

But Gymnastics at Ocean Olympics started🙏



Dolphins jumping out and performing acrobatics..... pic.twitter.com/co9BMBShFB — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 20, 2020

Generous Customer Pays $1000 For Doughnut

The Tremont Goodie shop, a bakery operating for the last 70 years in Upper Arlington, Ohio were facing trouble amid the current situation. However, an old customer decided that it was the right time to support his favourite sweet shop. The unnamed customer reportedly called and placed an order of his favourite pastry -a chocolate-covered, custard-filled. Surprisingly, he offered $1000 for the sweet, which would usually cost him $1.50

