'India Practicing Lockdown': Mumbai Police's Creative Full Form Of IPL Wins Internet

Ever since the lockdown in India has begun, the Mumbai police department has used Twitter as a medium to raise awareness as well as to give people some form of entertainment at the time of crisis. The suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come as a piece of shocking news for many cricket lovers in the country, but Mumbai police took the opportunity to motivate people instead. Mumbai Police came up with a creative full form of IPL amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Mumbai police on April 16 shared a Tweet where it wrote that the Indian cities won't take on each other this year but rather unite to win the match against coronavirus, referring to the IPL suspension. The Indian Premier League is a cash-rich cricket tournament where major Indian cities take on each other for 60 days to win the coveted cup. The tournament features top players from every test playing nation, barring Pakistan. Mumbai police also gave a new full-form to IPL, calling it India Practicing Lockdown.

IPL suspension

The India Premier League was scheduled to start from March 29 but was postponed until April 15 keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 16 suspended the 13th edition of the tournament until further notice after the lockdown was extended for another three-weeks in India. BCCI has said that the IPL is not cancelled and will be conducted on a later date after consulting in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and the government of India.

