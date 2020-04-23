Good News: Karnataka Brothers Sell Their Land To Feed Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has become one of the deadliest disease outbreak in history, forcing more than half of the world's population to go under lockdown. However, there are still a few positive fallouts that the outbreak has brought into the light as people across the globe are coming out to help each other at a time when everything seems doomed.

Read: Nagpur Police Set Up Open Theatre At Shelter Homes Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Two brothers from Karnataka are among the heroes that the world may never know about but their community with surely remember their deeds. According to reports, Tajamul and Muzamil Pasha, who live in Kolar city in Karnataka have sold their land in order to help the needy amid the lockdown. Media reports suggest that Pasha brothers sold the land for Rs 25 lakh to feed the underprivileged people in their village.

Read: Video: Ronit Roy Shows How To Make Face Mask With T-shirt At Home

The brothers reportedly belong to Mohammadpur village in Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district, where they are using the money to provide essential items to families who cannot afford it because of lockdown and lack of resources. The brothers are delivering groceries and food at the doorstep of poor people to keep them from venturing out in the open and risking their lives and the lives of their families.

Read: Old Man Left Teary-eyed After Caregiver Suprises Him With Pillow Of His Late Wife's Face

Inspiring

Tajamul reportedly said that. isolation is the key to defeat coronavirus, and delivering food and essential items to poor people will keep them inside of their homes. Tajamul further added that he and his brother lost their parents at a young age and had to move in with their grandmother. The brothers dropped out of school after class 4 so they could start earning. He said that a kind-hearted man gifted them a house near a masjid and people from all religions helped them with food and other needs. He said that it was time for them to give back to the community.

Read: Kangaroo Hopping In Middle Of Empty Australian Street Leaves Netizens Amazed

After selling their land they took help from friends to buy groceries, cook food, and deliver essentials to poor people. According to reports, they made food packages containing 10-kilogram rice, 1-kilogram all-purpose flour, 2-kilogram wheat, 1-kilogram sugar, edible oil, tea powder, spices, a bottle of hand sanitizer and face masks and delivered it to needy people in their vicinity and surrounding areas.

(Image Credit: ANI)