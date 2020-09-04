Good News: Indian Man Wins Whopping 10 Million Dirhams Jackpot In Abu Dhabi Raffle

A 35-year-old Indian man in the UAE has won a whopping jackpot of 10 million dirhams in a raffle held in capital Abu Dhabi, PTI reported on September 4. Gurpreet Singh, who originally hails from Punjab and works in Sharjah purchased the lucky ticket number 067757 on August 12. Singh received a call on September 3 from officials who informed him that he had won. Initially, he thought that it was a prank call, however later he checked the date and realised that he had actually won it, PTI reported quoting Khaleej Times.

"I was busy at work. I was surprised. You can imagine if someone calls in the afternoon and says You have won 10 million dirhams. And I don't follow the draw live but check the media reports on the winner. But I had a thought in the morning that it's September 3 and it's the draw date," PTI quoted Singh saying after his victory.

'I can afford the dream'

Singh, who worked as an IT manager has been participating in the jackpot for the past two years, but doesn’t follow it live, Talking about the award, he said that with that amount of money, he would now buy a house in the UAE with the jackpot money and will try to bring his parents from Punjab so that they can stay with him and his family.

"I always thought if I had the money I would buy a house here. I will get back my ageing parents here. They are staying alone in Punjab. Every day while returning home from work, I always used to think when lady luck would smile on me. Now I can afford that dream," He told PTI.

Representative Image, credits: waldemarbrandt67w/ Unspalsh

(with inputs from PTI)

