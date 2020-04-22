Google Celebrates Earth Day With Quirky 'Bee Special' Doodle, Lays Focus On Conservation

On the occasion of the 50th Earth Day celebrated annually on April 22, Google came out with a 'bee special' doodle that emphasises the importance of bees in the process of flower pollination. The interactive and colourful Doodle has been made in collaboration with The Honeybee Conservancy based in New York.

On the Google search page, today one can see an animated black and yellow bee amid the green Google logo, with a play button for users to click and engage in a fun game that shares facts about the bees. The game is all about guiding the bee to pollinate flowers.

About the 'bee special' doodle

Once you click on the Google Doodle, a string of flowers appear, followed by a green image of the Earth, wishing the users on the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. It shares a few facts about the bees. The last part of the doodle is the game where the player has to take the bee to the different flowers.

Honeybee Conservancy shares tips to save bees

"Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results. And while beekeeping may not be for everyone, there are so many easy ways to help save bees, even while social distancing in today’s world", said the Founder and Executive Director Guillermo Fernandez of Honeybee Conservancy. He also shared his personal thoughts behind the Doodle and what people can do to help save bees while social distancing:

1. Support your local beekeeper- When purchasing honey and beeswax products, choose locally-made options to invest in local beekeepers, who sustainably raise bees and bolster the community.

2. Donate time or funds to local environmental groups- Bees are part of a complex ecosystem, and contributions to organizations that support any conservation effort will help strengthen the environment.

3. Make safe havens for native bees- Most native bees have a solitary lifestyle: 30% live in holes inside trees, and 70% live underground. Give them shelter by providing exposed, undisturbed soil or nesting boxes that you can buy or make yourself.

4. Create a bee bath- Fill a shallow birdbath or bowl with clean water, and arrange stones inside so that they poke out of the water. Bees will land on the stones to drink on breaks from foraging and pollinating.

5. Plant a pollinator garden- Diversify sources of bee nutrition while beautifying spaces with pollinator-friendly plants. Make a garden in spaces ranging from window boxes to full yards, and consider using a mix of multi-season blooms to provide year-round sustenance.

