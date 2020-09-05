Teachers' Day 2020: Google Thanks Teachers For Efforts Amid COVID-19 With Special Doodle

On the occasion of Teachers' Day which is celebrated every year on September 5, Google decided to acknowledge the important role of teachers by dedicating a special doodle to them. The doodle included multiple things that one usually associates with teachers, from a ruler, pencil and books to even a set of colours and masks to ensure that art teachers are not left out.

'From seats to screens'

Google India uploaded the brilliantly designed doodle in Twitter as well and in its caption stated that teachers across the world have continued to impart knowledge even as seats turned into screens as the coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to shut down.

Google’s doodle also features an apple and uses the letters in a creative manner wherein the l has become the ruler and one of the o’s has been turned into Saturn while the other one represents an atom complete with positive and negatively charged protons and electrons. Take a look at the doodle below.

🙋‍♀️ 🙋‍♂️ Raising our hands to say #HappyTeachersDay with today’s #GoogleDoodle.



Thank you for making sure that learning continues, even as classes changed from seats to screens 👩‍🏫 👨‍🏫

➡️ https://t.co/Ux6XMj5uF0 pic.twitter.com/uDPn54gYgK — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 5, 2020

Google usually marks all-important world events, and even events important to a nation with a special doodle. On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day Google marked the occasion with a special doodle made by Mumbai based artist Sachin Ghanekar.

The colourful and vibrant doodle featured several Indian musical instruments, including tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. The country’s musical diversity is represented by the unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that are celebrated in the doodle.

The artist also stated that India’s rich diversity is what inspired the illustration and that he himself was surprised by the country's “rich cultural fabric” which had been meticulously woven together. For the execution, he drew much inspiration from various Indian art forms like Kamalkari, Madhubani, Gond amongst others.

