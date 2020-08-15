Independence Day 2020: Google doodle celebrates country's musical heritage

Google on August 15 joined lakhs of Indians celebrating the 74th Independence Day with its unique doodle. The doodle, which celebrated the country’s rich and diverse musical heritage, featured a variety of classical instruments like bansuri, tutari amongst others. The celebrations which were hindered by the pandemic this year mark the country’s independence from the British Colonial rule.

Created by a Mumbai based artist Sachin Ghanekar, the illustration features several Indian musical instruments, including tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. The country’s musical diversity is represented by the unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that are celebrated in the doodle.

"From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India’s rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years", Google on its website wrote.

Talking about what inspired him to draw this doodle, Ghanekar said that at a philosophical level his inspiration was the rich diversity of the nation. He added that he was always amazed by the country's “rich cultural fabric” meticulously woven together. For the execution, he drew much inspiration from various Indian art forms like Kamalkari, Madhubani, Gond amongst others.

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts. This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard was commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lieutenant Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar led the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.

Image credits: Google

