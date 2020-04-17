Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Teachers, Childcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world, organisations are expressing gratitude on social media to frontline fighters of the pandemic including teachers, healthcare workers, people in food service. Joining the bandwagon of companies thanking the “heroes”, Google Doodle paid tribute to teachers and childcare workers on April 17 amid the global health crisis which has disrupted lives of millions around the world and infected over two million.

During these “trying times”, Google has come up with an initiative to “recognize and honour” people who contribute to the fight against the fatal COVID-19 disease and say “thank you”. The doodle shows the letter 'E' being the teacher when letter 'G' pops a heart resembling gratitude towards the worker.

Google’s official statement read, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines.”

Tribute to other workers

Just a day before, on April 16, Google Doodle dedicated its art to thank the food service workers while on April 15 it was about the people who are continuing to deliver us packages. In the animated doodles, Google’s first alphabet 'G' sends a heart to the last alphabet ‘e’ which can be seen doing the activity. For instance, while thanking the foodservice workers, the last alphabet dressed in a chef's hat can be seen surrounded by kitchen supplies like carrots and cooking over a burning flame. Here are some of the tributes by Google Doodle.

