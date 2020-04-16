Google Meet Grid View Not Working? Here Is How You Can Easily Fix It

Google Meet users have been complaining about the grid view extension not working on the application. Read below to know the easiest fix for this issue.

Google Meet is a video conference software which allows users to hold online meeting and classes. As more and more people use video conference Softwares like Google Meet and Zoom, it is a priority to get the grid view during a video conference. The option to view people in the grid view was earlier not possible but a simple Google Chrome extension had helped solve this issue. Now, many users have come forward and revealed that the third-party extensions for Google Meet grid view has not been functioning properly. 

Google Meet grid view option not working

The Grid view extension of Google Chrome browsers enabled users to get the grid view during video conferences but many users are now complaining that the extension has actually stopped working. If such an issue has been noticed, it is a high possibility that the extension now requires an update. To fix this issue, one can simply reinstall the grid view extension. 

One can easily find the grid view Google extension in the Chrome web store. Once the grid view extension is installed, users can easily enable the grid view during Google Meet video conferences. The grid view also gives a number of options like 'show only participants with video', 'highlight speakers' and 'include yourself int the grid.' 

