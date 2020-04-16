Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Food Service Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

People across the world are taking to various platforms to thank health care workers, police officials and delivery staff for braving the coronavirus battle. However, the contributions made by food services workers are often not recognised. Amid all the chaos and destruction caused by COVID-19, chefs and food packaging staff are risking their lives every day to deliver food globally.

However, their contributions did not go unnoticed by Google which dedicated its April 16 doodle to thank food service workers. According to the website, the doodle is captioned as ‘Thank You: Food services workers’. In the animated doodle, Google’s first alphabet 'G' sends a heart to the last alphabet ‘e’ which can be seen cooking and packaging food. The last alphabet dressed in a chef's hat can be seen surrounded by kitchen supplies like carrots and cooking over a burning flame.

Google launched its doodle series to recognize and honour many on the front line workers on April 6 and has till now thanked grocery store workers, shipping and delivery workers, doctors, nurses, medical workers, public health workers, emergency services, science researchers amongst others. The COVID-19 pandemic has now infected over 2,100,667 people.

'Precautionary doodle'

Last week, Google shared the recent precautionary doodle with users worldwide, showcasing the activities people can do at their homes, while in isolation. Every alphabet in "Google" featured an activity that one could enjoy while during home quarantine, like reading, playing musical instruments, working out and even engaging in a phone call with friends and family. The doodle gave out a message asking people to stay at home and save their lives. The doodle further redirects to another page on Google, wherein basic precautionary steps have been mentioned as COVID-19 continues to have a grave effect on people around the globe.

