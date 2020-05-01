Google India Sees 107% Increase In Searches For 'panipuri Recipe' During Lockdown

Amid stringent lockdown measures imposed by the Indian government to contain the spread of COVID-19, the search for the recipe of panipuri and other mouth-watering street foods have surged. According to a report, Google India saw a 107 per cent increase in the quest for 'panipuri recipe'. Meanwhile, the search for ayurvedic home remedies like 'Kadha' saw more than 90 per cent rise after PM Modi urged people to drink it.

According to the report released by Google India recently, the overall searches for 'recipes' on Youtube grew by 20 per cent in the recent few months. In addition to that, the search for ‘5-minute recipes' grew by 56 per cent. Meanwhile, Indians are not only searching for street food but also health and medicinal products. The report stated that the search for Kadha saw an over 90 per cent rise while the search for Vitamin C surged by 150 per cent. Queries about herbs with medicinal properties also saw a 380 per cent rise in recent months.

'Near me' searches

In addition to food items, the search for “how to pay electricity bills online” rose over 180 per cent amid lockdown. 'Near me' searches, like Stores near me or Pharmacy near me saw a major uptick. According to the report, the search for 'pharmacy near me' saw a 58 per cent rise while 'grocery delivery near me' increased by over 550 per cent and 'ration dukaan' over 300 per cent. On the other hand, the search for ‘gym at home” surged by 93. Amid closed down schools, the search for 'learn online' surged by 85 per cent while 'teach online' rose by over 148 per cent. Meanwhile, queries for “at-home learning” shot up by 78 per cent.

Lockdown has also led to growing curiosity over transactions and mobile payments. QR code payment increased over 66 per cent and how to change UPI pin rose over 200 per cent, the report added. In 2020, search interest for overall video streaming platforms surged between 40 per cent to 120 per cent as Indians clocked almost four hours per week per person on video on demand, the report said.

