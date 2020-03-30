Panipuri Recipe To Try During This COVID-19 Lockdown Phase To Satisfy Your Cravings

The COVID-19 lockdown has kept many food lovers away from their favourite dishes and street foods. Many are missing the delicious panipuri and gol gappas that are normally served by the street vendors. But making tasty panipuri is not that difficult. Check out the steps to make panipuri and it's spicy pani during this lockdown phase below.

Read Also: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Slay The Batting Practice With 12-year Old Emme

How to bring home the Bhel and Panipuri flavours you're missing

How to make the Panipuri Masala Pani, Ingredients and method

The ingredients needed to make the panipuri masala powder are dry mango powder, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, fennel powder, black salt, salt and asafoetida. All the above ingredients are absolutely necessary for the panipuri's spicy water. Now mix all the ingredients properly and this is the Panipuri Masala powder which needs to be kept in a jar for future use.

Read Also: 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' To Be Joined By 'Shaktimaan', Actor Mukesh Khanna Confirms

Now grind 1 cup of coriander, 1 cup of mint 1-2 green chillies and half-inch piece of ginger to a fine paste. Then add 2 litres of water to the existing paste and 2 tablespoons of the previously made panipuri masala powder and mix it well. Now the panipuri's spicy water is prepared.

Read Also: Taapsee, Rana Daggubatti & Other South Stars Share Awareness Video Amid Lockdown

Steps to Serve

The puri for panipuri can be bought from any shops outside, or even made at home by flattening the semolina dough and frying it into crispy and crunchy balls. Now one can serve the these or mashed potatoes in the inside and offer it to family members. The homemade panipuri recipe is both hygienic and healthy.

Read Also: EXO's Lead Singer Suho Releases His First Ever Mini-album 'Self-Portrait'