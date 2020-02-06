Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Google India Has A Recommendation For Singles For Valentine's Day

General News

Google India posted a funny meme recommending that the solo individual can perhaps spend the day listening to the famous track Tanhai from movie Dil Chahta Hai

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Google India

Google India has jumped onboard with a Valentine’s Day meme for all the single people along with the tech giant YouTube with a song suggestion. As 14th of February is fast approaching, couples are excited to celebrate the day with their better halves, the singles have taken to social media circulating hilarious memes about loneliness, and their plans for the Valentine’s Day, and weeping over being Single.

Google, India posted a funny meme recommending that the solo individual can perhaps spend the day listening to the famous track Tanhai from Amir Khan starrer Dil Chahta Hai. Netizens, presumably singles, came floating on Google’s post, sharing more memes significant to the people that do not have a partner for Valentine’s day.

Read Valentine's Day 2020: Best Places To Buy Flower Bouquets In Kolkata

Read Valentine's Day 2020: Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Miami

Google has given a valuable suggestion

Users also shared hilarious memes to express hurt, grief, and tears at their situation telling Google that they understood the point. Some users wrote that now that Google has given a valuable suggestion, they most likely will sit indoor to avoid any embarrassment.

Youtube had earlier released a meme asking people online to type the letter F if they were single this year. Some users perched on the post typing F letter endlessly, with crying emoji alongside. Many users shared their own versions of memes in a similar format as the Google to join the witty Valentine meme saga.

Read Valentine's Day 2020: Online Flower Delivery In Hyderabad To Send Love To Your Partner

Read Valentine's Day 2020: Fancy Nail Art Ideas For The Day That You Should Try Out

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI SLAMS OPPOSITION ON NPR
EC ISSUES NOTICE TO YOGI ADITYANATH
SANJAY SINGH ON AAP-PFI LINKS
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020