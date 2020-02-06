Google India Has A Recommendation For Singles For Valentine's Day

Google India has jumped onboard with a Valentine’s Day meme for all the single people along with the tech giant YouTube with a song suggestion. As 14th of February is fast approaching, couples are excited to celebrate the day with their better halves, the singles have taken to social media circulating hilarious memes about loneliness, and their plans for the Valentine’s Day, and weeping over being Single.

y @YouTubeIndia recommends: Tanhaaai — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 5, 2020

Google, India posted a funny meme recommending that the solo individual can perhaps spend the day listening to the famous track Tanhai from Amir Khan starrer Dil Chahta Hai. Netizens, presumably singles, came floating on Google’s post, sharing more memes significant to the people that do not have a partner for Valentine’s day.

Forever Single 💔😭 — Abhishek Raj Ravi (@arrbxr) February 5, 2020

Google has given a valuable suggestion

Users also shared hilarious memes to express hurt, grief, and tears at their situation telling Google that they understood the point. Some users wrote that now that Google has given a valuable suggestion, they most likely will sit indoor to avoid any embarrassment.

🚶‍♂️ — kumar Vikash (@vickey124harina) February 5, 2020

You could have done better than hurting the singles' feelings. — Tushar Sharma (@tusharsharma407) February 5, 2020

My valentine - Laptop and Internet — Hemant Bhoi (@hkbcode) February 6, 2020

Youtube had earlier released a meme asking people online to type the letter F if they were single this year. Some users perched on the post typing F letter endlessly, with crying emoji alongside. Many users shared their own versions of memes in a similar format as the Google to join the witty Valentine meme saga.

F — vishwanathnani (@vvishwanathnani) February 6, 2020

Already i have lot's of Tanhaai

How much more to take @YouTubeIndia — Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) February 5, 2020

Hello Google

G Assistant: How may I help you?

Do you love me?

GA : Of course! What would I do without you😍.

Will you be my Valentine?

GA: Being your Valentine would make this Valentine's Day the best day ever. So yes.😊

I love you

GA: 😍 — The Lone Bong (@thelonebong) February 5, 2020

