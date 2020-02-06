Google India Has A Recommendation For Singles For Valentine's Day

Google India has jumped onboard with a Valentine’s Day meme for all the single people along with the tech giant YouTube with a song suggestion. As 14th of February is fast approaching, couples are excited to celebrate the day with their better halves, the singles have taken to social media circulating hilarious memes about loneliness, and their plans for the Valentine’s Day, and weeping over being Single.
Valentine's Day— Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 5, 2020
Google, India posted a funny meme recommending that the solo individual can perhaps spend the day listening to the famous track Tanhai from Amir Khan starrer Dil Chahta Hai. Netizens, presumably singles, came floating on Google’s post, sharing more memes significant to the people that do not have a partner for Valentine’s day.
Apna time aayega— Abhishek Raj Ravi (@arrbxr) February 5, 2020
Forever Single 💔😭
Users also shared hilarious memes to express hurt, grief, and tears at their situation telling Google that they understood the point. Some users wrote that now that Google has given a valuable suggestion, they most likely will sit indoor to avoid any embarrassment.
Forever Single— kumar Vikash (@vickey124harina) February 5, 2020
You could have done better than hurting the singles' feelings.— Tushar Sharma (@tusharsharma407) February 5, 2020
My valentine - Laptop and Internet— Hemant Bhoi (@hkbcode) February 6, 2020
Youtube had earlier released a meme asking people online to type the letter F if they were single this year. Some users perched on the post typing F letter endlessly, with crying emoji alongside. Many users shared their own versions of memes in a similar format as the Google to join the witty Valentine meme saga.
F— vishwanathnani (@vvishwanathnani) February 6, 2020
Already i have lot's of Tanhaai— Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) February 5, 2020
How much more to take @YouTubeIndia
Hello Google— The Lone Bong (@thelonebong) February 5, 2020
G Assistant: How may I help you?
Do you love me?
GA : Of course! What would I do without you😍.
Will you be my Valentine?
GA: Being your Valentine would make this Valentine's Day the best day ever. So yes.😊
I love you
GA: 😍
