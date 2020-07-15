Virat Kohli To Team Up With Google India For Special Virtual Interaction With Children

Building upon the news of the receeent Google India investment, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced that he’ll be teaming up with Google India. The 31-year-old cricketer will be taking part in a special virtual interaction. As part of the initiatives lined up for Camp Google 2020, both Google India and Virat Kohli announced that the batsman will be taking part in a virtual meet and greet session with children.

The news comes a day after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the news of the Google India investment. The Google India investment plan shared by Sundar Pichai revealed that Google will be investing ₹75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years.

Virat Kohli teams up with Google India

Both Virat Kohli and Google India took to their social media channels to announce the collaboration. Virat Kohli shared that he is super excited to meet the young campers of the Camp Google 2020 program. The player also appealed to parents to get their kids registered for the camp by heading over to the website. The player also revealed that the initiative has several fun-tastic learning assignments in store for the kids, while also announcing a special prize for a select few who will complete the assignments. Virat Kohli revealed that he will be interacting and sharing stories with a few kids over a video call. While concluding, Virat Kohli tagged Google India, while also prompting viewers to sign up for the camp.

Camp Google 2020 was launched earlier this month by the company that will consist of 2 engaging weeks of interactive activities and assignments. The objective is to get the kids to make the most of their time at home. Through Google Camp 2020, the kids will be able to explore skills like painting, writing, storytelling, arts and crafts, coding amongst others.

Virat Kohli has collaborated with Google in the past as well

This is not the first time the Indian cricketer is endorsing Google. Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma last year were seen starring in a Google Duo advertisement. In the ad, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen promoting Google Duo, while also showing the advantages and benefits of the video calling application while listening to a popular 90s song sung by Sukhbir on a live call.

What is the Virat Kohli net worth?

Virat Kohli jumped 30 places from last year’s 96th position and has become the only cricketer to feature in the @Forbes top 100 highest-paid athletes list.



Here's all you need to know about Kohli's earnings, writes @anishkmr044 @imVkohli #Forbeshttps://t.co/cFb1bsFf5y — Business Standard (@bsindia) May 30, 2020

The collaboration with Google is another one of Virat Kohli’s successful business associations that has helped increase the Virat Kohli net worth. Forbes recently gave an insight into the Virat Kohli net worth, revealing that the player earns more than $25 million from his endorsements. The Indian captain is ranked 66th on the world’s highest-paid athletes 2020 list.

