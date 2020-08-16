Last Updated:

Google India Celebrates Independence Day With ‘unique Re-creation’ Of National Anthem

On the occasion of the nation’s 74th Independence Day, Google India joined the celebration and shared a soulful rendition of the national anthem.

Google India

On the occasion of nation’s 74th Independence Day, Google, along with Virtual Bharat, joined the celebration and shared a soulful rendition of the national anthem. While taking to Twitter, Google India posted a clip in which the ‘entire nation’ sang together. #SoundsOfIndia was a uniques re-creation of the national anthem in which hundreds of voices joined together to celebrate Independence Day virtually. 

The 90 seconds long song celebrated the diversity of India by showing individuals from all over the country singing bits of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The mesmerising rendition surely left several people with goosebumps. Check out the song below:

Netizens say ‘good job’ 

Since shared, the clip has garnered over 2,100 likes and more than 61,000 views. With thousands of comments, while some internet users wrote, “Proud to be an Indian,” others said, "Bharat Mata ki Jai”. One Twitterati said, “Beautiful! One Nation One Voice”. “Vande Mataram,” added third. 

