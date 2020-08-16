Google India Celebrates Independence Day With ‘unique Re-creation’ Of National Anthem

On the occasion of nation’s 74th Independence Day, Google, along with Virtual Bharat, joined the celebration and shared a soulful rendition of the national anthem. While taking to Twitter, Google India posted a clip in which the ‘entire nation’ sang together. #SoundsOfIndia was a uniques re-creation of the national anthem in which hundreds of voices joined together to celebrate Independence Day virtually.

The 90 seconds long song celebrated the diversity of India by showing individuals from all over the country singing bits of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The mesmerising rendition surely left several people with goosebumps. Check out the song below:

The entire nation sang together and the result was a unique re-creation of the national anthem.



This #IndependenceDay, sing along with the nation from your home, and let your voices join in the celebration.#SoundsOfIndia@virtual_bharat pic.twitter.com/VJ75JhtkZm — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 15, 2020

Netizens say ‘good job’

Since shared, the clip has garnered over 2,100 likes and more than 61,000 views. With thousands of comments, while some internet users wrote, “Proud to be an Indian,” others said, "Bharat Mata ki Jai”. One Twitterati said, “Beautiful! One Nation One Voice”. “Vande Mataram,” added third.

जय हिंद, वन्दे मातरम् । 🇮🇳 — Mukul Pratap Singh (@mukulpratap_) August 15, 2020

Superb — Mohd Zaid (@MohdZaidRana) August 15, 2020

Jai hind — ArindamDey (@Arindam_23_) August 15, 2020

#Google Great Job

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Sohil ghoghabori (@s_ghoghabori) August 15, 2020

Bharat Mata ki Jai 🇮🇳 — rahul gupta (@rahulg_1977) August 15, 2020

