Work From Home Gets New Twist After Viral Video Of A Man Working From Middle Of A Lake

The work from home aspect has become a normal thing due to the pandemic. However, recently, a video on Twitter started trending after a man was seen organising his work from home set up on a lake. The man was seen seated in the middle of the lake where he set up his work station. The video began to catch the attention of several viewers who were shocked to see the visuals.

Man spotted WFH from lake in a viral video

The video has been shared a number of times by users and has been titled as the WFH from Lake video. A man can be seen seated calmly as the waves rocked the work station of the man. A platform was seen in the Work From Home set up on lake along with several other elements. The man was seen seated with an office desk and a white couch. He also had a computer and a water cooler set up around him. There were also a few drawers on the desk he had set up completing the office space look.

Finally got my mobile trading set up delivered for the lake 🖥



Can't wait to trade Monday !! 🔥



📸 to my sister's co worker @kaitaroni for capturing this moment today 😆 pic.twitter.com/P3RGzUL8Hy — Nathan Michaud (@InvestorsLive) October 11, 2020

From what could be seen in the video, the man appeared to be attending a video call as several people could be seen on the screen. As the video plays, one can clearly see the faces of the individuals on the video call with him. Fans found this work from home set up amusing and left several comments. The WFH from lake video has since then gotten quite viral with a number of people watching it and retweeting it on their handles. The man in the video seemed unaffected by what was happening around him and sat calmly upon his Work From Home set up on lake. The user who shared the video explained that the video was taken by his sister’s co-workers as she spotted the moment and captured it. People found the video quite amusing and expressed how difficult it would be for them to work in that type of environment, jovially.

The new work from home office with a nice view. https://t.co/6knZYe52JL — Crypto Engineer (@turtle9794) October 11, 2020

This is so epic! Hope the baby isn’t on board — Scott Dull (@JinkyJJones) October 11, 2020

Possibly the most original offshore trading I’ve seen! — Sam (@KellerTrading) October 11, 2020

I got seasickness just watching the gif — Ponte (@Ponte93244889) October 11, 2020

Can you imagine the anxiety this would add to trading? Lol I’m out here trying to minimize stressful additives, and this G is going headfirst in the deep end 😂 — Chase Garsee (@ChaseGarsee) October 11, 2020

