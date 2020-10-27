Google Pay Not Available On IOS; Is Google Pay Banned In India?

Google Pay stopped working for a number of iOS users without any warning and users complained about failure in transactions through the app since yesterday. When one searches for ‘Google Pay’ the competitors of the app are showing up in its place, even when Google Pay is listed under the ‘recently updated apps’ section on Apple App store. Apparently, the app has been taken down from the iOS app store as the Google team is working on resolving some bugs and issues.

Google Pay Not Available

Google Pay for iPhone is no longer available in India on the Apple App Store and it is not the first time it is happening. Back in August this year, the app was unavailable on Google Play Store for some time and numerous people had raised concern about the same. The app was fixed within a few hours and currently, Android users are not facing the same issue as the iOS users regarding the Google Pay app.

Why is Google Pay not available in India for iPhone users?

The app is available for download and updates to Android users and can be seen on the Android app store. A Google spokesperson spoke to Gadgets 360 and addressed the issue being faced by the iOS users. Here is what the media portal reported why is GPay not working.

A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users.

Is Google Pay banned in India?

No, Google Pay is not banned in India. It is available and running on Android devices. Apple users are currently facing some issues with the app, but it is expected to be fixed soon.

Google Pay details

Google Pay is developed by Google and is a digital wallet platform and an online payment system. It enables its users to make in-app payments as well as tap-to-pay purchases on their mobile devices. The tap and pay feature allows users to pay through phones, tablets or watches and is widely popular among the users.

