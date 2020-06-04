Anti-racist Books To Read & Educate Oneself About The Gravity Of Racial Injustice

Mass protests surrounding racism and police brutality have stirred up conversations about racism all across the globe after the demise of George Floyd. Racism is a subtle concept and the roots of which go back deeper in history. Racial discrimination is experienced in different ways. In its most overt form, racial discrimination can occur as a result of stereotyping, prejudice and bias. Racial discrimination also occurs in large measure through subtle forms of differential treatment. Many may be practising it without even realizing.

The best way to preach about racial injustice is simply by educating people about the history of racism. To do that there are many books about racism that can help one understand the gravity of the issue. There are books penned down for readers to understand the concept and how deeply it is prevalent in the society. Here is a list of books on anti-racism that you can read to deepen your understanding about the issue.

So You Want to Talk About Race

So You Want to Talk About Race is a New York Times bestseller written by Iljeomo Oluo’s. The book portrays how to have constructive and useful conversations about race in America. It unveils how to confront family members or friends by providing comprehensive education about America’s racist heritage. The book guides readers of all races through subjects ranging from intersectionality and affirmative action to model minorities in an attempt to engage them in constructive and confident space to deal with racial biases and prejudices.

(Image Source: Cover from Amazon Kindle)

Me and White Supremacy

Written by Layla F. Saad, the start of the book merely began as an Instagram challenge called #MeAndWhiteSupremacy, Layla never predicted it would become a sensation. The challenge was downloading an anti-racist workbook by her which encouraged people to examine their own racist behaviours and privilege. However, the book written by her dwells around historical content and expanded definitions about race. It teaches readers how to dismantle the privilege within themselves so that they can stop inflicting damage to people of colour.

(Image Source: Cover from Amazon Kindle)

The New Jim Crow

Written by a civil rights litigator, The New Jim Crow is a book that is regarded as the spark that would eventually light the fire of Black Lives Matter. The award winning book revolves around mass incarceration and truth behind the United States’ racial system. The book surrounds race-related issues specific to African-American.

(Image Source: Cover from Amazon Kindle)

Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower

Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower is a book written by Brittany Cooper who is also a professor of Gender and Africana Studies. The author has used her own experience in the book to decipher the power of black female rage and how it can revolutionise the world. The book dwells around feminism, faith in oneself and friendship.

(Image Source: Cover from Amazon Kindle)

The Hate U Give

Written by Angie Thomas, The Hate U Give revolves around the life of a 16-year-old black girl who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of police. It unveils how she deals with the aftermath of death. It tells how she speaks up about the shooting and how social tension turns in a riot after a grand jury decided not to punish the perpetrator.

(Image Source: Cover from Amazon Kindle)

