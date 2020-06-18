Hollywood has often made films on various genres. Be it romance, comedy, action, thriller, or even horror, the various films have managed to grasp the attention of the masses. When it comes to horror movies, films like The Amityville Horror, Annabelle, The Exorcist, Silence Of The Lambs, The Shining, and many more have often scared people to bits. Listed below is Ryan Reynolds' Amityville Horror and other movies based on Horror books.

Ryan Reynolds' Amityville Horror and other movies based on Horror books

The Amityville Horror

The film is based on the book by American author Jay Anson. The 2005 film takes viewers on the life of George and Kathy, a married couple who move into a new home along with their children. Things change and their happiness becomes short-lived when bizarre and unexplainable events start to occur. The film, directed by Andrew Douglas, has an IMDb rating of 6. The horror and chill giving flick has had many nominations. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George, and Philip Baker Hall in lead roles.

The Shining

This is the popular 1980 film that takes viewers on the life of Jack and his family who move into an isolated hotel with a violent past. Living in isolation, Jack later begins to lose his sanity, which creates issues for his family members. The popular film is directed by Stanley Kubrick and co-written with novelist Diane Johnson. This horror film has an IMDb rating of 8.4. The film stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd in lead roles.

The Exorcist

This film is based on the 1971 novel of the same name by Blatty. The 1973 film is directed by William Friedkin and produced and written for the screen by William Peter Blatty. The film follows the life of an actress who notices dangerous changes in the behaviour and physical appearance of her 12-year-old daughter. On the other hand, a young priest becomes hesitant about his faith while dealing with his mother's sickness. The film starring Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, and Lee J. Cobb in lead roles has an IMDb rating of 8.

The Silence of the Lambs

The 1991 film takes viewers into the life of Clarice Starling, an FBI agent, who seeks help from a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, Hannibal Lecter in order to understand another serial killer who has been torturing female victims. The film is adapted from Thomas Harris' 1988 novel of the same name. The film, directed by Jonathan Demme, has an IMDb rating of 8.6.

