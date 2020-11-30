Gordon Ramsay Grates Coconut In Most 'desi Way Ever' During His Trip To South India; Watch

British chef and a television personality, Gordon Ramsay grating a coconut in the ‘most Indian’ way ever has left several internet users amazed. The latest video snippet posted by National Geographic shows Ramsay visiting a household in South India where he savours on an Indian dish.

However, the short clip shows the British chef finding it “spicy” and then wanting to have some water or what he jokingly called “a fire extinguisher”. The woman immediately offered a “way to make it less spicy” and then invited the television personality to join her in grating a coconut.

Even though Ramsay obliges the woman, he can be seen struggling to manage the “awkward yoga pose” as it involved positioning the coconut at the helm of the knife or a grater and then pressing the shell to move it around. Initially, the woman shows the British chef the technique, Ramsay eventually gives up and uses his hands to grate it. In between, the woman can also be heard telling Ramsay 'Dance Nahi Karna Hai'. Eventually, the coconut milk is added to reduce the spiciness of the dish that the chef finds "tasty". Here’s the clip:

While travelling across India, @GordonRamsay discovers the art of tempering spicy flavours. Join him on a journey filled with culinary inspirations on Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, today at 5 PM, on National Geographic. #NatGeoAdventure pic.twitter.com/Ug6VbCr4sV — Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) November 28, 2020

Gordon Ramsay lauds India’s ‘diverse flavours’

The Britsih chef who has already expressed his willingness to open a restaurant in India even lauded country’s “diverse flavours”. He was in Coorg for the shoot of the second season of National Geographic's "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" even before COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world. He had even cooked pandi curry for the local women and shot some parts in Kerala. About India, Ramsay has said, “There are very few countries in the world that have such unique diverse flavours from north to south and then east to west. Every state, every region in India has its own speciality in food. I have been coming to India for so many years, and every time I explore something new. It's the love of local people that compels me to visit the country again and again. I really want to open my restaurant for the Indian people in India.”

