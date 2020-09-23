Gordon Ramsay Responds To Uncle Roger's Positive Review Of His Cooking Video

Chef Gordon Ramsay recently thanked Uncle Roger for his positive review of his cooking on YouTube. The viral video titled 'Uncle Roger Review GORDON RAMSAY Fried Rice' has received many positive reviews overall by fans. Take a look at Uncle Roger's viral video and read Chef Gordon Ramsay's Twitter interaction as well.

Uncle Roger approves Gordon Ramsay's dish; chef responds

In the 11-minute video, fans see Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger), a Malaysian chef living in London, review Gordon Ramsay's fried rice. Uncle Roger's viral video starts with Roger exclaiming how Gordon has 'two woks'. The chef seems genuinely surprised that Gordon has that many woks.

The video starts with Uncle Roger's remarks on Jamie Oliver and BBC's Chef Hersha Patel cooking. Uncle Roger mentions that both the chefs did a very bad job of cooking the egg fried rice and that it wasn't very hard to make the dish. He then proceeds to review Gordon Ramsay's cooking. He likes how Gordon added he will make Nasi Goreng (fried rice in Malaysian) and mentioned that the chef must be using Duolingo.

In the entire video, Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) admires Gordon's cooking. In response to Uncle Roger's viral video, Gordon Ramsay commented - 'Happy you approve Roger !'. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger)'s YouTube

The fun continued on Twitter as well. Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) tweeted that Gordon must see his video. The tweet read - 'Hey@GordonRamsay, Uncle Roger loves your fried rice video: https://youtu.be/FrUfwpaNNIM Niece and nephew, use the hashtag #unclegordon, let's get it trending! Let's collab?' (sic). Take a look:

Hey @GordonRamsay, Uncle Roger loves your fried rice video: https://t.co/sq22DtFgy1



Niece and nephew, use the hashtag #unclegordon, let's get it trending!



Let's collab? ðŸ˜‚ — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) September 20, 2020

To this tweet, Gordon Ramsay responded in a fun way. Gordon Ramsay mentioned that he had two works as he had stolen Chef Jamie Oliver's wok. His tweet read - 'Two woks because I stole@jamieoliver’s after I saw him put chilli jam in his rice !!!' (sic). Take a look at his tweet:

Two woks because I stole @jamieoliver’s after I saw him put chilli jam in his rice !!! https://t.co/v5hbTUMwdh — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 20, 2020

Many fans loved this interaction as well. Many fans mentioned that they would love to see the chefs collaborate. One fan wrote - 'Can't wait to see u both... Hell boy Gordon and uncle Roger.. more n more love from India. Can't wait to see u both together.' (sic). Another fan wrote - '@MrNigelNgaka uncle Roger approves .... somehow your respect levels rise even more .... Uncle wants a collaboration make it happen' (sic). Take a look:

Can't wait to see u both... Hell boy Gordon and uncle Roger.. more n more love from India.â£ï¸â£ï¸ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ Can't wait to see u both together. — Uncomparable ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ATripz1) September 21, 2020

2020 made everyone; hiyah.

The world needs this collab to happen. Uncle Rodger and Uncle Gordon make egg fried rice for 'BBC egg fried rice lady' and Jamie 'wet rice' Oliver. @MrNigelNg @GordonRamsay #eggfriedrice @hershapatel1 #MSG — Emma Simmonds (@EmmaSim71434550) September 20, 2020

ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ I can't stop laughing ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ Awaiting your next cooks journey to Indonesia, Sir. . . #MaturNuwun *Javaneseforthankyou — Yonathan Kharisma A (@yka_bolang91) September 21, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger)'s Youtube

