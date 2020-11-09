Gordon Ramsay Writes A Heartfelt Note As He Celebrates Joint Birthday With His Daughter

Gordon Ramsay celebrated a joint birthday with his daughter, Tilly, who just turned 19. The celebrity chef penned a heartfelt note for Matilda Ramsay, who he affectionately calls “Tilly”. The father-daughter duo celebrated their joint birthday and had an amazing time posting pictures of each other and writing heartfelt notes. Tilly also managed to get Gordon Ramsay to feature on TikTok for a special birthday dance.

Gordon Ramsay writes a heartfelt note as he celebrates joint birthday with daughter

Tilly Ramsey's birthday wish from Gordon was a special one as the celebrity chef penned a special note. Sharing an image of the two, Gordon wrote that he feels amazing to share his birthday with Tilly Ramsay. He also emphasized that sharing a birthday with his daughter doesn’t get any better.

He then proceeded to wish her and told her to continue working hard and being respectful to everyone. Gordon’s birthday wishes for Tilly saw a number of reactions from several prominent personalities who also wished Tilly on her birthday.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly also shared a wish for her father on her personal profile. The young chef shared throwback pictures of her father and herself. She captioned the images wishing her “twin” a happy birthday.

She shared another throwback image of them both and captioned it by thanking her father, Gordon Ramsay, for "being the best dad ever". Further on as the Instagram stories proceeded, both Tilly Ramsay and Gordon can be seen dancing in a short TikTok video. Tilly added the caption mentioning that a birthday TikTok is essential.

Gordon Ramsay and Tilly have often featured in a number of TikTok videos in the past and have entertained their followers. Their fans have loved to watch the bond the father-daughter share and thus wrote several positive comments in their respective posts on Instagram. Tilly also shared a birthday post on her Instagram handle where she can be seen dressed in all black holding the number 19 in hand. She added a quirky caption to this post mentioning that she is 19 and not 91.

