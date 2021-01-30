Gothic Mansion In Utah, USA, Reminds Everyone Of Twilight And Has Divided Netizens

Images of a Gothic mansion from the United States have surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens divided. While few think it is horrifying, for others it is a ‘dream house’. Similar to the world of Vampire Diaries and the Twilight Saga, the house gives the right creepy vibes with a pinch of Transylvanian architecture.

Gothic house in Utah

According to the reports by Zillow, the property is worth $3,713,979 and is located in Salt Lake County, Utah. Twitter user Hazel Basil shared images of this property on her account as she deemed it to be a terrifying house. In the images, it can be seen that the house has a perfect dome-like structure, where people can dine-in. Also, it has some luxurious furniture and amenities. As per Zillow, the rent price for the house will be $9,326 per month. However, the refinancing price would be $16,083 per month. Let’s have a look at the images.

so this house is terrifying pic.twitter.com/2o2dBHmli3 — hazel basil (@hayzul_nut) January 19, 2021

Two different views have been expounded among the netizens. For some it feels like a dream house, while others think that it is scary. "Are there two indoor cave pools or am I trippin? Also, someone had a very strong desire for a CASTLE and leaned in ALOT", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Oh my gosh no! This house, I remember this house. My dad did a lot of the marble/stone work for it and it was in the parade of homes years ago. The wine cellar and pool have haunted deep crevices of my brain for years". Tweeples have also been Retweeting the post with their own captions. A person wrote, "The wine cellar is odd, but other than that personally I actually kinda love this house".

This is the real life version of the Goth family house from Sims and I need to live here https://t.co/PBU3i5e2js — Izzy (@Isabel__Eaton) January 29, 2021

I think you mean fascinating 😍 https://t.co/9CBmnumVcI — Kristy Strange (@Mrs_KStrange) January 29, 2021

You say terrifying.

I say dream house! https://t.co/BnfuDyKyt3 — ⚔️🏹 𝕸𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖚𝖘 🏹⚔️ (@ConwyHistory) January 29, 2021

I want it. But like as a vacation home where I go for one week a year. https://t.co/NJaIslIvk9 — briana ⭐-_-💧 (@BWade925) January 29, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@hayzul_nut)

