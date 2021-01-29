The Sandman Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The Upcoming Fantasy Series

The Sandman is a brand-new dark fantasy series coming to Netflix. It is based on the 1989-1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show has been long in development with fans eagerly waiting for it. The cast of The Sandman has now been finalized and here are the actors that will be a part of the fantasy series.

The Sandman cast

Tom Sturridge

The Sandman characters include Dream, which will be portrayed by Tom Sturridge on screen. The series is based on The Sandman comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic and human mistakes he’s made during his vast existence. Tom is an English actor best known for his work in Being Julia, Like Minds, and The Boat That Rocked. In 2013, he was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in the Broadway play Orphans, and in 2020, he received another nomination in the category for his role in Sea Wall/A Life.

Gwendoline Christie

The Sandman cast would also have Gwendoline Christie playing the role of Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. She is best known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in the popular fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones, and the First Order stormtrooper Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Vivienne Acheampong

The cast of The Sandman has Vivienne Acheampong playing the role of Lucienne. Her character is the chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm. Vivienne Acheampong was las seen in The Witches and has appeared in movies like Death in Paradise and The Emily Atack Show.

Charles Dance

Charles Dance will be a part of the cast of The Sandman and will be portraying the role of Roderick Burgess, the charlatan, and magician. Charles is an English actor and has appeared in shows like Game of Thrones, Childhood's End, The Jewel In The Crown, The Golden Child, Alien 3, Dracula Untold among others. Most recently, he portrayed Lord Mountbatten in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown.

Boyd Holbrook

Boyd Holbrook will be playing the role of The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare in the fantasy series. Holbrook is an American actor and model, and has appeared in films such as Milk, Out of the Furnace, Run All Night, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Gone Girl. In 2012, he also starred in the series Hatfields & McCoys as "Cap" Hatfield. His most popular role is as DEA agent Steve Murphy in the Netflix series Narcos.

Image Credits: Neil Gaiman's Twitter account

