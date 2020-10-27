Dracula 2000 Cast: Gerard Butler, Justine & Others Who Starred In This Gothic Drama

Dracula 2000 is a gothic horror film helmed by Patrick Lussier. The director has also co-written the 2000's release. Produced by Joel Soisson and Wes Craven, the film follows the story of a Dracula who visits New Orleans, Louisiana in the 21st century in search of Mary Heller, a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing. Dracula 2000 was a critical and commercial failure. Take a look at the cast of Dracula 2000.

Dracula 2000 Cast

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler plays the lead Dracula 2000 character, Count Dracula/Judas Iscariot. He is an actor and film producer. Gerard Butler is known for his films like Reign of Fire with Christian Bale (2002), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, Machine Gun Preacher and many others.

Jonny Lee Miller

Jonny Lee Miller is played Simon Sheppard in the gothic horror, Dracula 2000. He is known for his roles in movies like Afterglow (1997), Mansfield Park (1999), The Flying Scotsman (2006), Endgame (2009) and T2 Trainspotting (2017) and many others. Jonny was also a featured as the title character in the ABC comedy-drama Eli Stone.

Justine Waddell

Justine Waddell, who played Mary Van Helsing in Dracula 2000, is a film and television actor. Apart from Dracula 2000, she is also known for roles in films like The Fall (2006) and Chaos (2005). Justine Waddell played Natalie Wood in television series, The Mystery of Natalie Wood.

Christopher Plummer

The actor starred as Matthew/Abraham Van Helsing in the film. Plummer is best known for his portrayal as Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music (1965). Christopher Plummer is best known for his historical genre movies.

Colleen Ann Fitzpatrick

Colleen Ann Fitzpatrick's stage name is Vitamin C. She played Lucy Westerman in the film. Apart from being an actor, Colleen is also a singer, songwriter, record producer, and dancer. She began her career as a child actor. Colleen Ann Fitzpatrick starred in John Waters' film Hairspray (1988). Some of her popular films are Get Over It, Scary Movie 2, Rock Star, My X-Girlfriend's Wedding Reception, Liar Liar, The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and others.

