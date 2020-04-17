COVID-19: Granny Plays With Little Girl While Ensuring Social Distancing, Watch Video

As the world is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak, people are finding various ways to keep themselves entertained and also keep themselves connected to their family members. In such unprecedented times, a viral video of a grandmother and granddaughter playing Tic Tac Toe has left the netizens in awe. The video shared on Instagram by Community Cafe in Canberra, Australia is doing rounds on the internet as the adorable video shows how people are trying to stay connected and trying to bring joy during COVID-19.

The caption of the video read, “This one is for everyone in aged care - community or residential. We all want to reduce social isolation and increase the psychosocial and physical well being of our elders while in lockdown right? Well, this is an easy way to bring joy and community connection during COVID-19“.

The Community Cafe takes care of elderly people suffering from dementia, and their families. The clip shared earlier this month has been viewed more than 200 times. With several comments and likes, one user wrote, “We love this idea”. Another user added, “So much love. Thanks for the smile”.

While sharing the tips on how one can play the game with their loved ones, the cafe wrote, “It made my family’s day today that's for sure. So You will need coloured chalk or whiteboard pens. Tape electrical tape in shape below. Pens, cloths and spray bottles with vinegar each side of a window. Ring families and allocate a time slot to visit and play tic tac toe. If residents have no grandchildren you could ask the staff’s children to visit or do a social media shoutout for the local community to become involved. Then watch the magic unfold.”

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 147,000 lives worldwide as of April 17. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.1 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 554,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

