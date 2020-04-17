Thailand: Herd Of Elephants Crosses Highway, Traffic Stops To Watch The 'amazing Sight'

A group of nearly 50 tuskers, adults and calves included, crossed a busy road in Chachoengsao, near Bangkok in Thailand stopping traffic.

Thailand: Herd of elephants cross highway, traffic stops to watch the 'amazing sight'

A video clip of giant herd of elephants crossing a highway in Thailand has left internet astonished. A group of nearly 50 tuskers, adults and calves included, crossed a busy road in Chachoengsao, near Bangkok stopping traffic. The footage that has emerged online shows dozens of people gathering to view the spectacle of the majestic animals stomping through their way.

The nearly a minute video clip shows a large female elephant leading the herd while other members follow. One of the members briefly stops before the whole group vanishes into the jungle on the other end. The onlookers have reportedly stated that the whole incident took place in merely 40 seconds.

Forest rangers monitoring movement 

According to reports, wildlife rangers were tracking the movement of the herd and blocked the road immediately to prevent any accidents. A  few of policer officers also arrived on the scene to make sure that the elephants successfully cross the road. Pratya Chutipat Sakul, who initially filmed the whole spectacular reportedly said that the wildlife officers had been following the elephants for the last few days and when they saw that their path was moving towards the road, they called the police and urgently closed the road. She added that the policemen arrived to ensure that the elephants crossed smoothly and there were no accidents. Sakul further said that the elephants were very calm and barely noticed the humans. before saying that she feels "very lucky to have seen such an amazing sight." The incident has also left netizens amused. 

