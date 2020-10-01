Good News: Grandson Puts Up Fight With Bull To Save Grandmother, Netizens Call Him 'hero'

In a horrifying incident, an old woman and her grandson were attacked by a bull in Haryana’s Mahendragarh on September 28. A hair-raising CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, showed the 70-year-old Angoori Devi walking down a road when the bull charged at her and knocked her to the ground in a completely unprovoked attack.

Probably after hearing her scream, Angoori’s 20-year-old grandson can then be seen running from nearby to save her. The bull, however, knocked the boy to the ground as well and kicked him furiously before he managed to get away. In the clip, the boy then again can be seen running straight to his grandmother and trying to help her up.

The two manage to walk a few steps, however, the bull attacked them again and this time the animal knocked both of them to the ground. According to ANI, three people were left injured by the bull. The grandson also suffered injuries.

अपनी दादी के प्रति प्रेम और अपनी जान की परवाह ना करके असीम साहस दिखाते हुए एक मरखने साँड़ का सामना करने वाले इस बच्चे को सम्मान मिलना चाहिए 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4108XH750n — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) September 29, 2020

Netizen hail grandson as ‘real hero’

Since shared, several internet users hailed the 20-year-old’s bravery and lauded his courage to not give up saving his grandmother. While one internet user wrote, “No amount of praise is enough for this brave child,” another added, “Good to hear both r safe.. May God bless that kid and give long life to Dadijee”. “He is a hero for me. Real Hero. Respect,” added third. “The mother has very nicely brought him up. Appreciate the son for the courage he has shown. He will do good in his life,” wrote fourth.

The agility and courage of this boy deserves a big praise.



Very few have those guts — Prateek som (@Prateeksom2) September 29, 2020

Wah sher dil baccha hai aur apne bujurg Dadi ji ke liye apni jaan danv par laga di, salut you. 👏👏👍 — Abhi (@abhi_4383) September 29, 2020

Is baalak ka pata karke isko bahaduri ka samman dena chahiye — ਅਜਾਦ shastri भारत (@dev90562963) September 29, 2020

Wow. What a brave boy. He definitely should be complimented. 👏👏👏 — Wanderer 🇮🇳 (@crazyhinduu) September 29, 2020

yes he is the real brave kid and limitless true love for his grandmother.... — Mandeep Sharma (@Mandeep020700) September 30, 2020

