Noted Sand-artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares A Glimpse Of 'Jagannath Aarti' In Video; Watch

International Sand Artist and Padma Shree Awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik engages with his fans and followers with sand art posts on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a glimpse of Jagannath Aarti through his official Twitter handle. The 10-second clip features a Hindu priest performing Aarti at the temple. Here’s the video of Jagannath Aarti by Sudarsan Pattnaik that you must check out right away. Read on:

Sudarsan Pattnaik shares a glimpse of Jagannath Aarti

Padma Shree Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared a video of a priest performing Jagannath Aarti at a temple on October 1, 2020, Thursday. The Sand Artist shared a glimpse of the same in his 10-second clip on the social media platform. It showcases the priest performing the Aarti with an oil lamp in his hands. Meanwhile, the audio of the video features a consistent chant by Sudarsan Pattnaik.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote “Jai Jagannath”. He also added a joined hands emoticon along with the description of the video. Check out the recent Jagannath Aarti post by Sudarsan Pattnaik on Twitter:

Response to Sudarsan Pattnaik's Jagannath Aarti video

Within a few hours of sharing the Twitter post, Sudarsan Pattnaik garnered more than 20, 600 views, 404 retweets, 53 quote tweets, and over 4400 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the International sand artist took to the site and dropped comments on the video. Many among them paid respect by writing Jai Jagannath as a response to the clip, and Sudarsan Pattnaik’s caption. Meanwhile, various fans and followers expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as joined hands, flags, roses, blossoms, bouquet, hearts, and heart-eyed smileys. Here are some of the comments on Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Jagannath Aarti video that you must check out right away:

Jai Jagannath sir — Gudu das 🇮🇳akkian (@khiladi_das_95) October 1, 2020

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates Iconic Filmmaker Yash Chopra's Legacy With Song From 'Chandni'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Jai jaganatha🌷🌹🙏🌷🌹 — Allisnotwell (@aru_2009) October 1, 2020

Jai Mahaprabhuji 🙏🙏 — Kadambini Behera (@kpb64) October 1, 2020

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Nostalgic Family Photo From 1979

Also read: When Lata Mangeshkar Almost Lost Her Voice: 'Many Thought It Was The End For Me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.