Jane Fonda's Oscar Speech In Sign Language Goes Viral, Fans Call It 'inspirational'

A short video of Jane Fonda's 1979 Oscar speech has recently gone viral on Twitter. In the video, fans can see the actor give a part of her acceptance speech in the sign language and elaborate on the importance of such gestures for the specially-abled people. Take a look at the video and see how fans have reacted to the clip.

Jane Fonda's 1979 Oscar speech

jane fonda, signing her acceptance speech for her best actress oscar in 1979 for coming home. she asked academy president if they would close caption the ceremony and he said no pic.twitter.com/11Iuv0NF8C — キーガン (@montyclit) September 29, 2020

In the short video, fans see a young Jane Fonda in a peach coloured dress. Jane Fonda's 1979 Oscar speech mentions - 'I am signing part of what I am saying tonight because while we were making the movie, we all became more aware of the problems of the handicapped. Over 14 million people are deaf, they are the invisible handicapped and can't share this evening. So this is my way of acknowledging them' (sic) while using the sign language. The tweet was captioned - 'Jane Fonda, signing her acceptance speech for her best actress oscar in 1979 for coming home. she asked academy president if they would close caption the ceremony and he said no' (sic).

Jane Fonda accepted the Academy Award for the Best Actress in 1972 and 1979. In 1979, she won the award for the film Coming Home, a war film which was directed by Hal Ashby and had screenplay written by Waldo Salt and Robert C. Jones with the story provided by Nancy Dowd. The film featured actors like Jon Voight, Bruce Dern, Penelope Milford, Robert Carradine and Robert Ginty and showcased a plot that revolved around a couple. The female lead in the film was shown as having an affair with a paraplegic Vietnam War veteran whom she met while her husband was fighting in Vietnam.

Fans react to Jane Fonda's 1979 Oscar speech

Many fans liked the tweet and mentioned that Jane Fonda was inspirational. One fan added that Jane had been an activist for a long time and had done a lot to go against White Supremacists as well. One fan mentioned - 'LGTBQ+ Advocate. Minority Advocate. The PEOPLE's advocate. Still getting arrested on the front lines in her 80's. Don't be a Karen, be a Jane.@Janefonda is a QUEEEENNNNN. KNOW her legacy & watch @GraceandFrankie lol' (sic). Take a look:

what an inspiration! Love this lady — K (@tew07_holler) October 1, 2020

LGTBQ+ Advocate. Minority Advocate. The PEOPLE's advocate. Still getting arrested on the front lines in her 80's. Don't be a Karen, be a Jane. @Janefonda is a QUEEEENNNNN. KNOW her legacy & watch @GraceandFrankie lol — Tommy Nguyen (@tomafeels) October 1, 2020

she is the model. everything she does when it comes to advocacy is intentional and purposeful. I vow to be more like this — Junior Miss ACAB 2020 (@bigboinoise) September 30, 2020

This would still be progressive 41 years later. She’s a gem. — David Fountain (@DaFuente) September 30, 2020

everytime i turn around, i find out jane fonda BEEN doing the damn thing for YEARS now. we really have no choice but to stan. — 𖤐 𝙟𝙖𝙠𝙚 𖤐 (@WhatTheHellJake) September 30, 2020

