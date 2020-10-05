‘Queen Of The Ocean’: Massive Great White Shark Caught Off Nova Scotia, Netizens Amazed

A 17 feet 2 inches long great white shark named ‘Nukumi’ has been deemed as the ‘queen of the ocean’. According to Ocearch, Nukumi is the largest shark which has been sampled in the Northwest Atlantic study till date. The shark weighing 3,541 pounds has been discovered by a team of 21 research projects.

'What a find'

According to the caption, Nukumi is in honour of a "legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi’kmaq people”. The post further read, “A culture that has deep roots in Canadian Maritime provinces (particularly #NovaScotia). With the new data we've collected, this matriarch will share her #wisdom with us for years to come. She will continue to help balance fish stocks in the surrounding waters, and we look forward to learning more from this wise guardian of our ocean's eco-system”. A video has also been uploaded that features the giant shark Nukumi as she gets injected.

Stunned by the new discovery, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "We need to save our oceans and all the amazing creatures who live in it. How astoundingly beautiful". Curiously, another person asked, "Find pieces of the Orca in her?!?!".

In a separate incident, A fully-grown great white shark soared 15-feet into the air to set a world record. Some breathtaking pictures captured the moment and have gone viral on the internet. Uploaded on the twitter handle named, ‘SharkWeek’, the image is aptly captioned as ‘The winner of the Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off! #SharkWeek’. Reports suggest that the shots were taken by Chris Fallows at South Africa's Seal island as part of the Discovery Channel's ultimate show Shark Week. As a part of the show, the channel brought together shark photographers to get the best possible shots of a shark breach. There were photographers who used drones to click the picture. However, Chris’s use of the tow camera proved to be successful as the picture has caught so much attention.

