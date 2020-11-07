'Greatest Gift': Michigan Couple With 14 Sons Overjoyed To Welcome First Girl Child

A Michigan couple, parent to 14 sons, welcomed a baby daughter this week nearly three decades after the birth of their first boy child. Kateri Schwandt gave birth to girl Maggie Jayne in Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital, Grand Rapids, Michigan. The mother, aged 45, was exalted to she gave birth to a healthy daughter, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. The father, Jay Schwandt also 45 was quoted by AP as saying that the family was “overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to family.”

Schwandt family’s baby girl has the oldest brother Tyler Schwandt aged 28 and is engaged to be married soon. “This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine,” AP quoted the father’s statement to local Detroit Free Press. The all-boys family nicknamed “14 Outdoorsmen” has been constantly in news for attempting to have a girl child but blessed with a son. Tyler, the eldest son to told the Detroit press that his parents had given up hopes that they would ever have a daughter, but Maggie’s birth was miraculous. He added that the family’s home located in the rural community of Lakeview, about 30 miles northeast of Grand Rapids has never seen anything girly like “pink” in the household.

“I don’t even know if my mom owns any pink clothing — or anything,” AP quoted Tyler as saying.

[Maggie Schwandt was born on Nov. 5 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has 14 older brothers. Credit: Jay Schwandt via AP]

[The Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Michigan, in 2018. AP Photo/Mike Householder, File]

Youngest boy 2 and a half-year-old

Schwandt's have been married after they started dating at Gaylord High School and continued the relationship at Gaylord St. Mary’s College, eventually marrying in 1993. Maggie’s mother held an advanced degree from Grand Valley State University, while her dad is a lawyer and owner of a land surveying business. Calling the year memorable, the family told several outlets that girl Maggie is the greatest gift the family could ever imagine. The girl child is expected to have a sibling company with the youngest brother who is aged 2 and a half years old.

