'You Could Be President': Kamala Harris' Conversation With Her Great Niece Wins Internet

The video was posted by Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris, on Twitter. Check out what the heartwarming video featuring Harris and her great niece is all about.

Kamala Harris

Meena Harris, niece of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris shared an adorable video of her daughter with the Kamala having a discussion about being the President. The heartwarming video has gone viral all over social media which shows Harris with her great-niece sitting on her lap. The vice presidential nominee in the video tells her great-niece, “You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35.” The video which is doing the rounds on social media is inspiring the young generation to follow their dreams.

The video was shared by Meena Harris on Thursday, November 5 on her Twitter account. Replying to her own post she further shared an adorable update about her daughter’s dreams. “For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut,” she wrote. Further, the video has grabbed people’s attention on Twitter and has garnered more than 426.3K views so far. It has also gathered tons of comments from the netizens who were all praises about Harris inspiring the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris made history by being the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee ahead of the US polls. As the final vote-counting is still underway and only the end results will tell if Kamala or Mike Pence will be the next vice president.

