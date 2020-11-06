'You Could Be President': Kamala Harris' Conversation With Her Great Niece Wins Internet

Meena Harris, niece of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris shared an adorable video of her daughter with the Kamala having a discussion about being the President. The heartwarming video has gone viral all over social media which shows Harris with her great-niece sitting on her lap. The vice presidential nominee in the video tells her great-niece, “You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35.” The video which is doing the rounds on social media is inspiring the young generation to follow their dreams.

The video was shared by Meena Harris on Thursday, November 5 on her Twitter account. Replying to her own post she further shared an adorable update about her daughter’s dreams. “For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut,” she wrote. Further, the video has grabbed people’s attention on Twitter and has garnered more than 426.3K views so far. It has also gathered tons of comments from the netizens who were all praises about Harris inspiring the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris made history by being the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee ahead of the US polls. As the final vote-counting is still underway and only the end results will tell if Kamala or Mike Pence will be the next vice president.

For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 5, 2020

Netizens react to the cute video:

The video has grabbed people’s attention and gathered tons of comments from people. Check out a few of them:

My daughter is feeling inspired today! 💗 pic.twitter.com/iU78rUHQ93 — Colleen Kenny (@colleenkenny) November 5, 2020

Did she say she wanted to be an astronaut president?



Ooooh my heart!! <3 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 5, 2020

Its totally the AstroNaut PresiDent for me! 💕 🚀 — Taylor Richardson (@astrostarbright) November 5, 2020

Showed this to my three year old and she said “that’s me!” Here she is hyped the other night. Go Kamala! pic.twitter.com/kDfGFc6EVb — Livin' La Vida en Limbo (@momwheresmysock) November 5, 2020

I just love the earnestness of that age. (And your daughter is cute too.) pic.twitter.com/HQFhTDGdZR — Subodh Chandra (@SubodhChandra) November 5, 2020

