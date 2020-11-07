'Family Ties' Cast To Get Together After More Than 30 Years For 'Stars In The House'

Stars in the House will reunite cast members from the 1980s hit series Family Ties. The cast- Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Michael J Fox, Tina Yothers, Marc Price and Scott Handelman are reuniting after more than 30 years for the daily live-streamed concert series, the episode will be airing on November 10, 2020, at 8 PM ET, which is hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. James Wesley took to his Twitter and expressed his excitement to have the cast on floor. He also added that he is rewatching Family Ties 'to escape the stress of the election'.

Family Ties cast to reunite after more than 30 years

O.M.G.!! Can't wait to have @familyties join us on @StarsInTheHouse next Tuesday at 8pm ET! Rewatching episodes now on @CBSAllAccess to escape the stress of the election! https://t.co/MnmOiyrrFn — JamesWesleyNYC (@JamesWesleyNYC) November 5, 2020

Stars in the House, created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway, started in March 2020 amidst the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. It features stars performing from their homes to raise money for charitable causes. The episode featuring Family Ties cast will also raise money for The Actors Fund which was established in 1882 to support people in the artistic community. Also known as ‘a national human services organization’, the fund meets the need of the artistic community with a unique understanding of challenges involved such as essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor’s bills and many more, in a life in the arts.

According to Dailymail, Rudetsky and Wesley said they were thankful that the audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community. They are overwhelmed with gratitude that they managed to raise over $15,000 during Tuesday’s all-day ‘Vote-a-thon’ broadcast’.

They stated that during this time of what looks like unending national stress, they find that the audiences are drawn to reunions of what is called ‘comfort TV’, the shows from yesteryear that brought everyone so much joy. The duo added that some of their most popular episodes featured in TV shows like Taxi, Frasier, and Melrose Place and they have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of their most viewed, they shared.

An American sitcom TV series, Family Ties aired on NBC for seven seasons between 1982 and 1989. Created by Gary David Goldberg, the series reflected the cultural liberalism of the 1960s and 1970s in the US and 1980s' conservatism. The series won three consecutive Emmy Awards for Michael J Fox as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

