Groom Pulls Hilarious Prank On Bride Midway Through Wedding Vows I Watch Here

A video that has now taken the internet by storm, shows a groom leaving his bride midway through the vows to consult his friends about his wedding. The hilarious prank was shared on Reddit by user "weddingshaming". In the caption, he asked users if the prank should qualify as an "acceptable joke or a reasonable cause for beheading?"

'Hang On'

The short clip begins by showing the couple in the middle of their wedding ceremony amid the presence of family and friends. However, when the groom is asked if he would take his partner’s hand in marriage, he surprises everyone with a “Hang on!” in response and he then walks over to his mates to have a chat. All the groomsmen then pretend to have a “serious conversation.” They even look back at the bride for a brief moment and then go back to their discussion. The clip ends with the groom finally returning back to say "I do."

The prank not only left the bride and the wedding guests laughing but also spread cheers on the internet. Since shared, the video has received over 3.7 thousand upvotes and a variety of comments.

"Yeah, they’ve rehearsed this to the point it looks like a cute and fun prank that the bride and bridesmaids plus their guests got a kick out of. It’s very obviously meant as a joke and it doesn’t feel mean spirited," a user wrote. While another user siding with the bride wrote," If the bride knew and was okay with it, then it's totally cool. If not, though, I'd say it's at least questionable, and could definitely hurt her feelings."

Read: 3 Personal Grooming & Styling Tips To Take From Sidharth Malhotra

Read: Lightning Strikes As Groom Makes 2020 Joke At Wedding, Netizens Say Expect The Unexpected

Read: Kelly Ripa Responds To A Fan Who Criticised Her Over 'lack Of Personal Grooming'

Read: Odisha: Father Of Groom Arrested, FIR Against Others For Violating COVID-19 Protocols At Marriage Function

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.