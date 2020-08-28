Lightning Strikes As Groom Makes 2020 Joke At Wedding, Netizens Say Expect The Unexpected

A wedding video of a couple, wherein powerful lightning strikes at the altar as they exchange vows has the internet saying that it “sums up 2020 well”. In a clip shared on Instagram by the groom, Aaron Sawitsky, the couple can be seen tying the knot in an outdoor setting at Marion, Massachusetts in the presence of close family and friends. As the groom goes on to say what a strange year 2020 had been prior to the oath ceremony with his wife Denice Mcclure, a noisy crash of thunder strikes across the sky followed by heavy rainfall, ironically.

“Turn on the sound for this one. Mother nature has one wry sense of humour. Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!” Sawitsky wrote in the caption of the video. The couple had managed to organize the wedding after having postponed it one time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While no casualties were reported from the impending thunderstorm, the bolt of lightning did scare the spectators, coming down exactly the moment Sawitsky said “Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year.”

Read: Video Of Four Pooches Performing Rope Skipping With A Man Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Read: ‘Mother With Sign’ Shares Valuable Insight About People, Netizens Say 'advice Of The Day'

Nature’s sense of humour

Instagram was stunned at the mother nature’s sense of humour as users said it probably was Heimdall that opened the Bifrost for Thor at the time of the man’s wedding. “Wedding accepted by god with confirmation,” joked another. “Wowzers! Talk about starting your new life off with a bang! Best wishes to the bride and groom” pointed out the third. While some thought the incident was “wild” others called it nature’s “approval” and congratulated the newlywed couple. One other said, “Well congrats though my man,” making laughter emoticon at the groom. “Probably that was the brightest Flash for the wedding photos,” joked another, in the context of a bright blue bolt of lightning that struck on the horizon.

Read: Hanging Bats Filmed Upside Down 'look Like They Are Partying', Netizens In Splits | WATCH

Read: Rhea Chakraborty's 'claustrophobia' Claim On Sushant Busted; Netizens Slam 'nonsense'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.