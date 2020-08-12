Kelly Ripa Responds To A Fan Who Criticised Her Over 'lack Of Personal Grooming'

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, Kelly Ripa took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a post promoting the new episode of the show. On the post, a fan commented that Ripa and her co-host Ryan Seacrest had displayed "lack of personal grooming" on their talk show in the time of coronavirus pandemic. Read here.

Read Also | Kelly Ripa Shares Husband Mark Consuelos' Workout Video As Fans Go Gaga; Watch

Kelly Ripa responds to a fan

Kelly Ripa shared a video on her profile in which both she and Ryan are seen brushing their teeth and getting ready for the show's broadcast. In the caption of this post, Kelly wrote "I swear I don’t actually brush my teeth like that… ðŸ˜‚ #KellyandRyan returns this fall! â˜•ï¸â˜€ï¸ @LiveKellyandRyan". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional As She Reveals That She Isn't Speaking To Two Of Her Kids

The fan criticized her and wrote a comment that got Kelly's attention. The fan wrote "The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming. I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys". Take a look at the comment here.

Kelly Ripa quickly replied to the fan and expressed "we are dressed. FCC rules, not mine." After this, she also wrote on how she will take action on it and wrote: "I'll bring it up at the next meeting". Take a look her comment here.

Read Also | Mark Consuelos Flaunts His Chiseled Abs As Kelly Attends A Call With Her Producer; See Pic

Ripa has addressed criticism earlier as well. In the month of May, during a streaming Kelly responded to a viewer who said she and Ryan were looking too shiny. She had replied to this fan saying certain things do not matter to her anymore and one of these things is her looks.

Read Also | Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis For Her "Twitter Or Instagram, Or Whatever" Remark

Kelly had expressed her concerns and asked people not to comment on anyone's looks as it is tough for the stars to get out of the bed and record a TV show. She then added that as the hosts of the show they spend a lot of time getting ready and be a professional about what they do.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.