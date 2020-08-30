3 Personal Grooming & Styling Tips To Take From Sidharth Malhotra

For a celebrity, who is always under the public eye, it becomes extremely crucial for them to always look good as they can get papped at any hour of the day. In today's era of social media, everyone aspires to look a certain way, and most of them draw inspiration from their favourite celebrities. One of the key factors that play a pivotal role in defining an individual's personality is personal grooming.

In contemporary times, men's grooming has become equally important as it has been for women for decades. However, one such actor who has always stressed upon personal grooming for men is Sidharth Malhotra. Thus, here are some grooming cues which all the men out there can take from the Marjaavaan actor.

3 major grooming and styling tips to take from Sidharth Malhotra

Become a regular at your salon

If you follow Sidharth on social media, then you must definitely know that he has a knack for experimenting with his looks. One of the biggest grooming tips you can take from the Student of the Year actor is to not only just trim your hair and beard regularly but also experiment with them once in a while if not always. One must always remember that a well-styled hairdo and beard are simple ways of enhancing their appearance.

Working out shouldn't be an option

In addition to his acting finesse, Sidharth is also widely popular for his fitness. The actor-model's love for fitness has not been a secret from the world. He quite often shares post-workout pictures and videos his workout routine with fans on social media to propagate healthy living. Thus, it is essential for all men to have a holistic approach to grooming, which also includes fitness.

Know the right fit

Over the years, fashion and styling have also become two of the key factors in terms of personal grooming. One cannot deny the fact that everyone has a different body type. Thus, it becomes highly important for one to recognise their body type and dress accordingly. In addition to that, the right fitted clothes will always help one enhance their overall appearance. Sidharth is one such celebrity who has been a trend-setter for millions of fans as his sartorial choices have mostly received a thumbs up from fashion connoisseurs.

(Image credit: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

